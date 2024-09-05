SO Genuine and Authentic! Reporter Points to Hundreds Waiting to Leave Harris Rally in Buses

The Harris-Walz campaign and its supporters (especially the paid cheerleaders on social media) like to share pictures of the crowds at their rallies and talk about all the grassroots and genuine excitement that exists out there for Trump's opponent. It doesn't really add up considering we're talking about the VP who just a few months ago many Dems wanted Biden to replace because they felt she was a greater drag on the ticket than Joe himself.

The reality is that "Harris-Mania" is mostly a DNC/media creation, and that campaign has been so desperate to make her rallies look well attended that they've been bussing people in.

Harris-Walz had people bussed to a recent rally in Georgia:

JUST IN: Kamala Harris had to bus people in from up to four hours away to get them to her rally in Savannah, Georgia.



One man said he was bussed in from Atlanta which is about a three and a half to four hour drive away from Savannah.



“I was in Atlanta and I heard that the VP… pic.twitter.com/v2K9Uz5XAn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2024

And yesterday we told you about a dozen buses that were clearly from the same charter company that were spotted parked near Harris' rally in New Hampshire:

What could these 12 buses possibly be doing leaving Kamala's event in New Hampshire? pic.twitter.com/ua4kuUBrkt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 4, 2024

It's gotten so obvious that all the people waiting to leave the Harris rally by bus caught the attention of a CBS Boston reporter who was at the campaign event:

🚨 CBS Boston just CALLED OUT Kamala Harris for bussing in hundreds of people to make it look like she has support



This is so freaking pathetic 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/NjryJ8odSC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 5, 2024

But they were bussed to the event in a totally authentic, grassroots kind of way!

Kamala Harris had to bus in supporters for an event in New Hampshire. Not a good sign for her. https://t.co/FwJCHPH2sf — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 5, 2024

It can't be a good sign for the Harris campaign that they feel compelled to have to campaign in New Hampshire in the first place, especially this close to the election. That state should already be a lock for the Dems.

The last four years has been fake. Why would they stop now? — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) September 5, 2024

That would be very nice, but we won't hold our breath.