SO Genuine and Authentic! Reporter Points to Hundreds Waiting to Leave Harris Rally in Buses

Doug P.  |  9:31 AM on September 05, 2024
CBS News

The Harris-Walz campaign and its supporters (especially the paid cheerleaders on social media) like to share pictures of the crowds at their rallies and talk about all the grassroots and genuine excitement that exists out there for Trump's opponent. It doesn't really add up considering we're talking about the VP who just a few months ago many Dems wanted Biden to replace because they felt she was a greater drag on the ticket than Joe himself.

The reality is that "Harris-Mania" is mostly a DNC/media creation, and that campaign has been so desperate to make her rallies look well attended that they've been bussing people in.

Harris-Walz had people bussed to a recent rally in Georgia: 

And yesterday we told you about a dozen buses that were clearly from the same charter company that were spotted parked near Harris' rally in New Hampshire: 

It's gotten so obvious that all the people waiting to leave the Harris rally by bus caught the attention of a CBS Boston reporter who was at the campaign event:

But they were bussed to the event in a totally authentic, grassroots kind of way!

It can't be a good sign for the Harris campaign that they feel compelled to have to campaign in New Hampshire in the first place, especially this close to the election. That state should already be a lock for the Dems.

That would be very nice, but we won't hold our breath.

