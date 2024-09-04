WHOA: Jesse Watters and Josh Hawley Reveal More SHOCKING Trump Shooting Facts From...
MSNBC Host Who Insisted We Were Seeing the Best Biden Ever Makes a Capitalism Guarantee About Harris

Doug P.  |  9:11 AM on September 04, 2024
Screenshotted meme

According to the picture of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz the Democrats and media are trying to draw, their party's nominees are so wrapped in the American flag and embracing traditional values they might as well be Republicans. Harris' new shtick is "look forward, not back," and there are many reasons her campaign hopes nobody looks back in time. The reason is of course that the claims about where Kamala stand on many issues today are completely the opposite of what she was saying just a couple years ago.

But Harris' proposals that also include things like price controls, which prompted Trump to call her "Comrade Kamala." 

Democrats and their media water carriers know they have a problem with reality interfering with the BS they're trying to push, but the Harris campaign will appreciate this boost from MSNBC's Joe Scarborough:

If you listen carefully, you can almost hear Stalin himself laughing at that one. 

Then again, this is the same MSNBC host who made a guarantee about Joe Biden earlier this year:

Yep, that's the same person:

Not long after that, the debate proved the "best version" claims were entirely fabricated, and the Democrats shoved Biden out the door.

