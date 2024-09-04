Elon Musk and Others Have Simple Answers to House GOP's Question About Dems and Voter ID

As we saw in Chicago last month, it was clear that the Dem Party does in fact support photo ID requirements, but only when it comes to attending events like the Democratic National Convention, which was also ironically surrounded by a big security fence.

When it comes to issues like health care and other matters, Democrats like to point to other countries and say "that's how they do it." But one issue that doesn't happen with is voter ID, which most other countries believe is just common sense when it comes to election security:

But Democrats don’t want it. Why? pic.twitter.com/FFkdTiWqjU — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 3, 2024

Why?

Elon Musk, who is looking forward to a possible role in auditing government agencies if Trump wins the election, provided a rather simple answer to that question:

Because not requiring ID, combined with mail in voting, makes it completely impossible to prove fraud (obviously) https://t.co/PbmwrsMb5L — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2024

Bingo!

The list of reasons goes on and on.

Because Democrats would never win an election if there was voter ID — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 4, 2024

Ask yourself why they are so against this? https://t.co/hrSuXYx11w — Jake (@In_JakeWeTrust) September 4, 2024

The only reason why I can think of that you wouldn’t want Voter ID is that you plan on committing Voter Fraud. https://t.co/ABJcQxX7hK — hrt48 (@hrt6017) September 4, 2024

And while we’re at it, we all need to be citizens too! https://t.co/agaS8fqbzG — Moonhee B (@MoonheeB) September 4, 2024

The Left and their media allies like to point out that it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote but then vehemently oppose measures to ensure that never happens. They also like to point out that "it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote," but it's also already illegal to enter the U.S. illegally and it happens all the time.

We're told voter ID requirements are in some way racist, but they never say that about any of those other things. Go figure.

To close it out, maybe this will made more Dems support voter ID:

Worth a shot!