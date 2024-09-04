Guessing CNN Won't Be Calling THEM Any Time Soon: Tim Walz Family in...
MORE Projection Detected! Gov. Kathy Hochul's Past Warning About Trump Aged Wonderfully
MSNBC Host Who Insisted We Were Seeing the Best Biden Ever Makes a...
WHOA: Jesse Watters and Josh Hawley Reveal More SHOCKING Trump Shooting Facts From...
Stephen King Feeds His Weird Humiliation Fetish by Tweeting That 'Joe Biden Is...
(WATCH) Gretchen 'GRETCH' Whitmer Tries So Hard to Relate to Middle Class Americans
The King of Pander Bears Bill Kristol is Pleased Kamala Isn't Pandering
A Senior Advisor for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Called for Defunding the...
Pastor: Jesus Would Be an Abortion Clinic Escort
In 'Not So Shocking' News of the Day, Aaron Rupar Was Once Again...
Two US Service Members Attacked on the Street in Turkey
Tom Nichols Asks How America Became Tolerant of Someone So Anti-Military as Trump
Huff Po 'Churnalist' Makes it Clear He Dislikes Conservatives Who Support Trump but...
Shocker: John McCain’s Son Slams Trump for Arlington Appearance, Backs Harris

Elon Musk and Others Have Simple Answers to House GOP's Question About Dems and Voter ID

Doug P.  |  11:10 AM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

As we saw in Chicago last month, it was clear that the Dem Party does in fact support photo ID requirements, but only when it comes to attending events like the Democratic National Convention, which was also ironically surrounded by a big security fence. 

Advertisement

When it comes to issues like health care and other matters, Democrats like to point to other countries and say "that's how they do it." But one issue that doesn't happen with is voter ID, which most other countries believe is just common sense when it comes to election security: 

Why?

Elon Musk, who is looking forward to a possible role in auditing government agencies if Trump wins the election, provided a rather simple answer to that question: 

Bingo!

The list of reasons goes on and on.

Recommended

WHOA: Jesse Watters and Josh Hawley Reveal More SHOCKING Trump Shooting Facts From Whistleblowers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Left and their media allies like to point out that it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote but then vehemently oppose measures to ensure that never happens. They also like to point out that "it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote," but it's also already illegal to enter the U.S. illegally and it happens all the time.

We're told voter ID requirements are in some way racist, but they never say that about any of those other things. Go figure. 

To close it out, maybe this will made more Dems support voter ID:

Worth a shot!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: Jesse Watters and Josh Hawley Reveal More SHOCKING Trump Shooting Facts From Whistleblowers
Grateful Calvin
Guessing CNN Won't Be Calling THEM Any Time Soon: Tim Walz Family in Nebraska Voting for Trump
Amy Curtis
What the Actual Frak?! Tucker Carlson Brings on a World War II Revisionist (WATCH)
Aaron Walker
MSNBC Host Who Insisted We Were Seeing the Best Biden Ever Makes a Capitalism Guarantee About Harris
Doug P.
(WATCH) Gretchen 'GRETCH' Whitmer Tries So Hard to Relate to Middle Class Americans
RickRobinson
Tulsi Gabbard Expertly Reminds Dana Bash Who Should ACTUALLY be the Focus of the Arlington Story (WATCH)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: Jesse Watters and Josh Hawley Reveal More SHOCKING Trump Shooting Facts From Whistleblowers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement