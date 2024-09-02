Star-Tribune Explores How Tim Walz Might Perform in a Crisis (and the Replies are 100 Percent YIKES)

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz continue to hit the campaign trail while refusing to hold press conferences, and they've only done one sit-down interview so far and it was pretty much the non-combative, recorded and edited chat on CNN we'd been expecting.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune has taken a look at what Americans might expect from Tim Walz if Harris wins, and we're so glad they asked this question:

Gov. Tim Walz could be second in line to the presidency. How does he perform in a crisis? https://t.co/CMYgsA5PFG — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) September 2, 2024

First of all, if Harris wins, Walz would be first in line to the presidency. The "line" begins with the VP because the president already has the presidency. The House Speaker is second in line. "Journalists" need to be forced to watch Schoolhouse Rock on a regular basis with their eyelids forced open like in "Clockwork Orange."

But anyway, how does Walz perform in a crisis? That's become clear:

He doesn’t, then lies about it? — 🇺🇸 Deplorable Jew™️ (@BradleyBatdorf) September 2, 2024

The Star-Tribune probably won't publish most of the replies because they... well, let's just say they nuke the preferred narrative.

The replies are brutal and completely fair and factual responses to the question.

Walz let Minneapolis burn, so his crisis management skills are highly suspect. pic.twitter.com/FFSo3IPKeR — You Don't Know the Power of the Dawg Side (@OverpaidA) September 2, 2024

Walz made sure the riots stayed "fiery but mostly peaceful" while Kamala Harris helped raise bail money for those who were arrested.

Any thorough examination of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s records responding to crises would end their campaigns.



She owns Afghanistan, the border, being wrong every step of the way on Israel/Hamas, politicizing COVID vaccines



Walz? The George Floyd riots, COVID lockdowns, more. https://t.co/t4FykxOrh6 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 2, 2024

Walz also owns all this:

Well he turned and ran when a reporter asked him a question, so— https://t.co/bEALjuNNms — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 2, 2024

He couldn't get away fast enough.

His Covid 'report your neighbors' hot line is your answer. — Matt (@mattunc2003) September 2, 2024

Poorly.



He locks everyone down and arrests grandmas that he deems to be “nonessential.” https://t.co/11rzB3IgwA — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 2, 2024

The Star-Tribune deserved that ratio, but they'll continue to run cover for Harris and Walz until the election and maybe even beyond it.