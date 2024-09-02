Hoo Boy: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro's Plane in Dominican Republic (WATCH)
Star-Tribune Explores How Tim Walz Might Perform in a Crisis (and the Replies are 100 Percent YIKES)

Doug P.  |  12:30 PM on September 02, 2024
Meme screenshot

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz continue to hit the campaign trail while refusing to hold press conferences, and they've only done one sit-down interview so far and it was pretty much the non-combative, recorded and edited chat on CNN we'd been expecting. 

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune has taken a look at what Americans might expect from Tim Walz if Harris wins, and we're so glad they asked this question: 

First of all, if Harris wins, Walz would be first in line to the presidency. The "line" begins with the VP because the president already has the presidency. The House Speaker is second in line. "Journalists" need to be forced to watch Schoolhouse Rock on a regular basis with their eyelids forced open like in "Clockwork Orange."

But anyway, how does Walz perform in a crisis? That's become clear:

The Star-Tribune probably won't publish most of the replies because they... well, let's just say they nuke the preferred narrative.

The replies are brutal and completely fair and factual responses to the question. 

Walz made sure the riots stayed "fiery but mostly peaceful" while Kamala Harris helped raise bail money for those who were arrested.

Walz also owns all this:

He couldn't get away fast enough.

The Star-Tribune deserved that ratio, but they'll continue to run cover for Harris and Walz until the election and maybe even beyond it.

