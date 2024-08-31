'This Was Worse Than I Thought': Here's a Harris Debate Flashback Showing Why She Wants Open Mics

The Kamala Harris campaign might be looking for excuses to back out of the upcoming debate in a couple of weeks, because they proposed a change to the agreed-upon rules and now want open mics for both candidates at all times:

ABC News has declined to adopt Vice President Kamala Harris’ request to have wholly unmuted microphones during her Sept. 10 debate with former President Donald Trump — after days of wrangling over what Republicans viewed as Democratic attempts to lay a trap for the GOP nominee. A network email reviewed by The Post lays out similar rules as those for Trump’s June 27 CNN debate against President Biden — including no audience, no pre-written notes or props and muted mics when a candidate is not speaking. Trump and Harris will be standing on stage and will only be allowed to have a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

There could have been a couple different reasons Team Kamala wanted open mics:

It’s not just the ‘I’m speaking,’ moments Kamala wants the hot mics for … she needs to have an excuse for not being able to answer any questions adequately. She needs to blame Trump ‘interrupting her’ so she doesn’t have to admit she’s unqualified and incompetent. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 31, 2024

Were there to be open mics Trump should not say a word during Harris' time, because the last thing Kamala's advisers want is her to have a full unscripted minute to serve up more word salad.

These are the kind of moments the Harris campaign was hoping for -- opportunities to scold her opponent for interrupting, even when there was no interruption.

Kamala wants the mics on during the debate so she can do this about 30 times.



The day after all we would hear from the MSM is how STRONG she is. "She put Trump in his place!"



My gosh is she unlikable. pic.twitter.com/rJv351XZCD — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 31, 2024

The Harris-Pence VP debate had some cringe-y moments thanks to the open mics:

This was worse than I thought now that I look back on it lol. pic.twitter.com/VN7xF8llF4 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 31, 2024

Well that certainly was... something else.

Pence wasn’t even speaking when she said the line. 😂



FFS. She’s so dumb. — Ginger (@GingerAmero) August 31, 2024

This is why she wants open mic so bad LOL — aka (@akafacehots) August 31, 2024

She wants to be able to get her "catch phrase" in over Trump. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 31, 2024

They already have the t-shirts ready to go so now the Dems have GOT to get open mics at the debate.