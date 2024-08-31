Whitesplaining 101: Liberal BECOMES The Meme They're Mocking
'This Was Worse Than I Thought': Here's a Harris Debate Flashback Showing Why She Wants Open Mics

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on August 31, 2024
Twitter

The Kamala Harris campaign might be looking for excuses to back out of the upcoming debate in a couple of weeks, because they proposed a change to the agreed-upon rules and now want open mics for both candidates at all times: 

ABC News has declined to adopt Vice President Kamala Harris’ request to have wholly unmuted microphones during her Sept. 10 debate with former President Donald Trump — after days of wrangling over what Republicans viewed as Democratic attempts to lay a trap for the GOP nominee. 

A network email reviewed by The Post lays out similar rules as those for Trump’s June 27 CNN debate against President Biden — including no audience, no pre-written notes or props and muted mics when a candidate is not speaking. 

Trump and Harris will be standing on stage and will only be allowed to have a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water. 

There could have been a couple different reasons Team Kamala wanted open mics:

Were there to be open mics Trump should not say a word during Harris' time, because the last thing Kamala's advisers want is her to have a full unscripted minute to serve up more word salad.

These are the kind of moments the Harris campaign was hoping for -- opportunities to scold her opponent for interrupting, even when there was no interruption. 

Whitesplaining 101: Liberal BECOMES The Meme They're Mocking
Amy
The Harris-Pence VP debate had some cringe-y moments thanks to the open mics: 

Well that certainly was... something else.

They already have the t-shirts ready to go so now the Dems have GOT to get open mics at the debate.

