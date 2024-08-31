Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (Again) About What Should Be Done With the 'Undocumented'

The day Joe Biden entered the White House he undid all of the measures that were keeping down the number of people entering the U.S. illegally, and the goal was simple.

Advertisement

Nearly four years later, tens of millions have come into the country illegally and "border czar" and VP Kamala Harris would like to be the next president in order to double or triple Biden's number.

In an interview with Bill Maher, Nancy Pelosi made it quite clear why the Democrats allowed that to happen:

NOW - Nancy Pelosi on "undocumented" migrants: "What I would like to do is move them to documented."pic.twitter.com/kLfOM8yxQL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 31, 2024

Pelosi says she wants amnesty for illegal immigrants while on Bill Maher’s show.



Conversation began regarding CA Dems pushing a bill that would give up to $150,000 in down payment assistance to illegal immigrants to help purchase homes. https://t.co/QSOrXZbQXF — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 31, 2024

There are those who used to call that kind of claim a "conspiracy theory" -- sort of like when they said Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were part of a Russian disinformation campaign -- but it was nice of Nancy to confirm that importing voters is a Democrat goal.

As I was saying, the Democratic Party is importing voters. It’s as simple as that. https://t.co/gQhiuCXpaJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2024

It's not very complicated and it was nice of Pelosi to say it loud and proud.

Democrats want mass amnesty. It’s a New Democrat voter base.



That has always been the plan.



Now they just admitted it. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) August 31, 2024

Well, she just admitted it. They want amnesty for the millions they’ve let in. All because they want them voting. Don’t be fooled. https://t.co/KMS7WaiPRm — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 31, 2024

Democrats like Pelosi will destroy America if they're allowed to keep doing so and they'll even throw their own under the bus to keep it going. Joe Biden left the border wide open and allowed millions and millions of illegals to stream into the country and Pelosi helped throw him out the door when he became a problem.

The goal of deliberately allowing in millions of illegal aliens over years was to import new voters to replace the old ones Democrats were losing.



That’s why Democrats wanted the illegals to stay in red states and lost their minds when they were bused to blue ones. https://t.co/L40h3vDOaT — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 31, 2024

Democrats want to make 30 million illegals citizens. Kiss America goodbye if that happens. TRUMP 2024 🇺🇸 https://t.co/vlC82CnWJ5 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 31, 2024

Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi and the Dems are the grave threats to the nation -- not Trump or climate change.

Nancy Pelosi is the type of politician the Founding Fathers warned us about. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 31, 2024

America calls it an invasion.



Democrats call it their electoral strategy. https://t.co/CTFGIxwoRG — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 31, 2024

Nothing’s more Democratic than rewarding criminals. https://t.co/OFp3kzcYVC — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 31, 2024

They're trying to "save democracy," or something.

Nancy Pelosi is the most corrupt politician in the US. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 31, 2024

That's a high bar to clear but she just might be.