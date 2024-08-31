WATCH as Trump Reveals That He Totally Worked for McDonald's, Too! For Realsies!
Are Black Men Leaning Trump?

Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (Again) About What Should Be Done With the 'Undocumented'

Doug P.  |  9:28 AM on August 31, 2024
Meme screenshot

The day Joe Biden entered the White House he undid all of the measures that were keeping down the number of people entering the U.S. illegally, and the goal was simple.

Nearly four years later, tens of millions have come into the country illegally and "border czar" and VP Kamala Harris would like to be the next president in order to double or triple Biden's number.

In an interview with Bill Maher, Nancy Pelosi made it quite clear why the Democrats allowed that to happen:

There are those who used to call that kind of claim a "conspiracy theory" -- sort of like when they said Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were part of a Russian disinformation campaign -- but it was nice of Nancy to confirm that importing voters is a Democrat goal. 

It's not very complicated and it was nice of Pelosi to say it loud and proud. 

Democrats like Pelosi will destroy America if they're allowed to keep doing so and they'll even throw their own under the bus to keep it going. Joe Biden left the border wide open and allowed millions and millions of illegals to stream into the country and Pelosi helped throw him out the door when he became a problem.

Nancy Pelosi and the Dems are the grave threats to the nation -- not Trump or climate change.

They're trying to "save democracy," or something.

That's a high bar to clear but she just might be.

