'Democracy' SAVED! Pelosi Looks Proud to Have Helped Boot Biden and Install Harris Without a Vote

Doug P.  |  12:13 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

This week Bill Maher interviewed Nancy Pelosi, and the former House Speaker got more challenging questions that she would have faced on MSNBC, CNN or many of the networks. 

During the discussion, Pelosi said the formerly quiet part out loud when it comes to what the Democrats want to do with the tens of millions of people who are in the U.S. illegally, most thanks to the Biden administration. 

Pelosi was also asked about her role in handing Joe Biden his hat and showing him the door, all while installing VP Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee without ever getting a single vote (ironically this is part of the Left's "save democracy" strategy). Nancy seems quite proud of her role in de-Bidening the Democrat presidential ticket: 

Has anybody followed up by asking Pelosi what Biden was threatened with and/or promised in return for agreeing to go away quietly?

Oh to have been a fly on the wall to hear what those threats were.

The "secret" is an open one, and it's that the Democrats don't really give a damn about "democracy."

