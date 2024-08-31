'Democracy' SAVED! Pelosi Looks Proud to Have Helped Boot Biden and Install Harris Without a Vote

This week Bill Maher interviewed Nancy Pelosi, and the former House Speaker got more challenging questions that she would have faced on MSNBC, CNN or many of the networks.

During the discussion, Pelosi said the formerly quiet part out loud when it comes to what the Democrats want to do with the tens of millions of people who are in the U.S. illegally, most thanks to the Biden administration.

Pelosi was also asked about her role in handing Joe Biden his hat and showing him the door, all while installing VP Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee without ever getting a single vote (ironically this is part of the Left's "save democracy" strategy). Nancy seems quite proud of her role in de-Bidening the Democrat presidential ticket:

ZERO POKER FACE: Notice Nancy Pelosi’s smirk as Bill Maher needles her for making Joe Biden get out of the 2024 presidential race: pic.twitter.com/5ylheR35wx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 31, 2024

Has anybody followed up by asking Pelosi what Biden was threatened with and/or promised in return for agreeing to go away quietly?

If you want to know why the DNC and Pelosi and whatever campaign they decided to run gave up on the democracy talking point this clip is pretty illustrative of that https://t.co/QHNqcHat3C — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2024

Joe Biden agreed to drop out and in return he gets to be the punchline on late night TV.



Imagine how bad the threat was if he had stayed in. https://t.co/hjmVHHpbCb — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 31, 2024

Oh to have been a fly on the wall to hear what those threats were.

She looks smug, as if she's sitting on a secret the rest of us don't yet know. — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) August 31, 2024

The "secret" is an open one, and it's that the Democrats don't really give a damn about "democracy."