STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C. for Vote

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

When Elon Musk told X users that we are the media now, he was correct. It happened because legacy media decided to jettison objective journalism in favor of Democratic Party partisan propaganda.

This is a prime example of citizen journalism in action but first, here's some background.

Rep. Brittany Pettersen was pregnant and gave birth to her daughter before a crucial vote. Congress, which has rules and norms, doesn't allow for remote voting. So Rep. Pettersen took her infant daughter across the country for the vote.

Media, of course, are turning this into a feminist crusade and an injustice against women. Or something.

Pettersen took office in January 2023. She was aware of the rules about remote voting before she had a child.

And now someone did some digging that the media didn't do:

We'll give you the entire thread:

Right. She knew this when she was elected.

The majority of working mothers don't have this.

Ah.

Of course.

She made a choice.

Exactly.

This writer is a mom who had three kids and who has worked from the time they were born. She always figured out a way to balance child care and her job without playing the victim card.

It's very off-putting.

Babies are a good thing. Motherhood is a good thing. But it's the height of hypocrisy for Democrats to prop her up as some brave hero for this.

In the age of Trump, it comes off as a girl-boss move, which is insulting to women and mothers who don't have the privilege Petterson enjoys.

BABIES BABY COLORADO CONGRESS MOTHERS

