Former USAID Worker Says She's 'Cried Every Day' Since Being Fired
BBC Admits to 'Serious Flaws' in Its Program, 'Gaza: How to Survive a...
STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C....
Vice President JD Vance Calls Out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Over Free...
J.B. Pritzker Does a Deep Dive Into Grocery Prices and Tells MSNBC Exactly...
Receipts Don’t Lie: Drew Holden Slams Jake Tapper’s Cash-Grab Book on Biden’s Mental...
Slotkin’s Doomed Mission: Michigan’s Rookie Senator Picks the Short Straw for Dems’ Trump...
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on the Epstein Files: 'GIVE US THE INFORMATION WE...
Dramatic Much? Spoiled Government Worker Says Replying to DOGE Email Is Just Like...
House GOP Rickrolls Epstein File Release, but Twitter Users Aren’t Laughing at Their...
BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi Accuses the FBI of Withholding Epstein Files
Ratio Alert! Politico Spin That Dems Are Winning Against Trump (and Musk) Gets...
Nancy Mace Shops for Suggestions About What to Buy Tomorrow to Counter the...
Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez Face the Void in Bezos’ All-Female...

Bill Gates Has a WEIRD Obsession With Cow Farts, and X Users Are Fed Up With His Eco B.S. (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 27, 2025
Justin Tallis/Pool via AP

In what world is Bill Gates qualified to speak about anything other than Microsoft?

Because he sure fancies himself an expert on things like vaccines and environmentalism, and he's got a weird obsession with eliminating cow farts:

Advertisement

Right. So, 94% of emissions aren't from cows. Weird how his focus is on one of the healthiest, most nutrient-dense foods on the planet as opposed to, say, energy production in China or ocean waste off the coast of India.

Best way to reduce cow emissions is to eat more beef.

Same.

We like the way you think.

He has dumped on his legacy for this.

Recommended

STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C. for Vote
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's basic math.

This made us chuckle.

We'll go with that option.

No lies detected.

Yes. Yes, we do.

Tags: BILL GATES ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C. for Vote
Amy Curtis
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Former USAID Worker Says She's 'Cried Every Day' Since Being Fired
Brett T.
Vice President JD Vance Calls Out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Over Free Speech
Brett T.
J.B. Pritzker Does a Deep Dive Into Grocery Prices and Tells MSNBC Exactly Why Food Costs More (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
BBC Admits to 'Serious Flaws' in Its Program, 'Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C. for Vote Amy Curtis
Advertisement