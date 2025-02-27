Bill Gates Has a WEIRD Obsession With Cow Farts, and X Users Are Fed Up With His Eco B.S. (WATCH)

In what world is Bill Gates qualified to speak about anything other than Microsoft?

Because he sure fancies himself an expert on things like vaccines and environmentalism, and he's got a weird obsession with eliminating cow farts:

Bill Gates: "6% of global emissions are cows… You can either fix the cows to stop them doing that, or you can make beef without the cow."pic.twitter.com/1Fq93c6xko — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 25, 2025

Right. So, 94% of emissions aren't from cows. Weird how his focus is on one of the healthiest, most nutrient-dense foods on the planet as opposed to, say, energy production in China or ocean waste off the coast of India.

Im now eating twice as much — S.R Mcleod (@SRMcleod1) February 26, 2025

Best way to reduce cow emissions is to eat more beef.

I can think of one cow that I wouldn’t mind seeing less of. — Norton Chia (@nchia) February 26, 2025

Same.

Or we can just ignore him and keep eating beef — 𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 🌿 (@SweetVaBreezy) February 26, 2025

We like the way you think.

Can you imagine being one of the pioneers of the computer and internet age, but what you'll be remembered for in your old age is having a cow fart fetish....?? 😳🙄🤦 — Johnny Reno 🇺🇸 (@JohnnyReno) February 26, 2025

He has dumped on his legacy for this.

Isn't the bigger concern the other 94% — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) February 26, 2025

It's basic math.

Well then, I suppose I shall speak with my cows directly and request they stop farting posthaste. https://t.co/Jtuj0OARrw — iratus mater (@iratusmater) February 27, 2025

This made us chuckle.

I'll go with the third option he didn't mention: Bill Gates f***s off. https://t.co/2T2FmQjtPm — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 27, 2025

We'll go with that option.

He's such an idiot. He's always been an idiot. On the other hand, he's also a bully and a mean-spirited pervert. https://t.co/MBxJ2Xmv6Q — bit(((maelstrom))) (@bitmaelstrom) February 26, 2025

No lies detected.

Do you ever want Bill Gates to shut up? https://t.co/LeNgyAUYbR — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 27, 2025

Yes. Yes, we do.