BBC Admits to 'Serious Flaws' in Its Program, 'Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone'

Here's something we never expected to see — a mea culpa from the BBC about one of its documentaries. The program "Gaza: Life in a Warzone" was narrated by a young boy with connections to Hamas.

The BBC actually takes responsibility and accepts that their Gaza documentary, whether intentional or not, was Hamas propaganda and will never be aired again.



They've also removed the video from their website.

The BBC Press Office writes:

“BBC News has conducted an initial review on the programme “Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone”. Today the BBC Board was updated on that work. It has identified serious flaws in the making of this programme. Some of these were made by the production company, and some by the BBC; all of them are unacceptable. BBC News takes full responsibility for these and the impact that these have had on the Corporation’s reputation. We apologise for this. … “One of the core questions is around the family connections of the young boy who is the narrator of the film. During the production process, the independent production company was asked in writing a number of times by the BBC, about any potential connections he and his family might have with Hamas. Since transmission, they have acknowledged that they knew that the boy’s father was a Deputy Agriculture Minister in the Hamas Government; they have also acknowledged that they never told the BBC this fact. It was then the BBC’s own failing that we did not uncover that fact and the documentary was aired.

Oops.

We don't see word of firings or any other consequences in the BBC's statement. It's pretty extraordinary that they published a statement at all.

