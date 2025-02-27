VIP
Jake Tapper is Either a Terrible Reporter or a Corrupt One (You'll Have...
Former USAID Worker Says She's 'Cried Every Day' Since Being Fired
Bill Gates Has a WEIRD Obsession With Cow Farts, and X Users Are...
STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C....
Vice President JD Vance Calls Out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Over Free...
J.B. Pritzker Does a Deep Dive Into Grocery Prices and Tells MSNBC Exactly...
Receipts Don’t Lie: Drew Holden Slams Jake Tapper’s Cash-Grab Book on Biden’s Mental...
Slotkin’s Doomed Mission: Michigan’s Rookie Senator Picks the Short Straw for Dems’ Trump...
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on the Epstein Files: 'GIVE US THE INFORMATION WE...
Dramatic Much? Spoiled Government Worker Says Replying to DOGE Email Is Just Like...
House GOP Rickrolls Epstein File Release, but Twitter Users Aren’t Laughing at Their...
BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi Accuses the FBI of Withholding Epstein Files
Ratio Alert! Politico Spin That Dems Are Winning Against Trump (and Musk) Gets...
Nancy Mace Shops for Suggestions About What to Buy Tomorrow to Counter the...

BBC Admits to 'Serious Flaws' in Its Program, 'Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 27, 2025
imgflip

Here's something we never expected to see — a mea culpa from the BBC about one of its documentaries. The program "Gaza: Life in a Warzone" was narrated by a young boy with connections to Hamas.

Advertisement

They've also removed the video from their website.

The BBC Press Office writes:

“BBC News has conducted an initial review on the programme “Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone”. Today the BBC Board was updated on that work. It has identified serious flaws in the making of this programme. Some of these were made by the production company, and some by the BBC; all of them are unacceptable. BBC News takes full responsibility for these and the impact that these have had on the Corporation’s reputation. We apologise for this.

“One of the core questions is around the family connections of the young boy who is the narrator of the film. During the production process, the independent production company was asked in writing a number of times by the BBC, about any potential connections he and his family might have with Hamas. Since transmission, they have acknowledged that they knew that the boy’s father was a Deputy Agriculture Minister in the Hamas Government; they have also acknowledged that they never told the BBC this fact. It was then the BBC’s own failing that we did not uncover that fact and the documentary was aired.

Oops.

Recommended

STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C. for Vote
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We don't see word of firings or any other consequences in the BBC's statement. It's pretty extraordinary that they published a statement at all.

***

Tags: APOLOGY BBC GAZA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C. for Vote
Amy Curtis
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Former USAID Worker Says She's 'Cried Every Day' Since Being Fired
Brett T.
Bill Gates Has a WEIRD Obsession With Cow Farts, and X Users Are Fed Up With His Eco B.S. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Vice President JD Vance Calls Out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Over Free Speech
Brett T.
J.B. Pritzker Does a Deep Dive Into Grocery Prices and Tells MSNBC Exactly Why Food Costs More (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C. for Vote Amy Curtis
Advertisement