Vice President JD Vance Calls Out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Over Free Speech

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Vice President J.D. Vance got Europe's panties in a wad recently with his speech at the Munich Security Conference in which he highlighted the deterioration of free speech in Europe. "Hate speech" laws make it illegal to "criticize migrants" — we've done several posts of British police arresting citizens over social media posts that caused unnamed people "anxiety."

President Donald Trump and Vance met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday, and Vance once again brought up the crackdown on free speech.

… but also impact American technology companies and by extension American citizens.”

“So that is something that we'll talk about today at lunch.”

Starmer replied, "We’ve had free speech for a very very long time in the United Kingdom and it will last for a very very long time.” Yeah, it doesn't look like it.

Last August, London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley threatened to extradite and imprison American citizens over online posts, with an eye on Elon Musk.

It's nice to see some toxic masculinity in the White House again. Vance says what he thinks, which is becoming more and more of a crime in the United Kingdom.

***

