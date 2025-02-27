Vice President JD Vance Calls Out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Over Free Speech

Vice President J.D. Vance got Europe's panties in a wad recently with his speech at the Munich Security Conference in which he highlighted the deterioration of free speech in Europe. "Hate speech" laws make it illegal to "criticize migrants" — we've done several posts of British police arresting citizens over social media posts that caused unnamed people "anxiety."

President Donald Trump and Vance met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday, and Vance once again brought up the crackdown on free speech.

NEW: JD Vance calls out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to his face for infringing on free speech, says he will talk to him about it at lunch.



“I said what I said…”



“There have been infringements on free speech that actually impact not just the British… but also impact… pic.twitter.com/IF88SA1sSX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 27, 2025

… but also impact American technology companies and by extension American citizens.” “So that is something that we'll talk about today at lunch.”

Starmer replied, "We’ve had free speech for a very very long time in the United Kingdom and it will last for a very very long time.” Yeah, it doesn't look like it.

Vance is just telling the truth no matter where he is.



That’s commendable. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 27, 2025

Thank you VP JD Vance. Someone needs to talk about it. — Såint Mårie (@SaltySaintMarie) February 27, 2025

Starmer is here to bend the knee, he wasn't going to go against Vance. It is easy for world leaders to talk tough about the U.S. and Trump, but at the end of their rants, they always comply. — Gideon Rex (@GideonRexWrites) February 27, 2025

It’s nice to have a leader that isn’t afraid to piss people off — Alex Finn (@AlexFinnX) February 27, 2025

JD vance is just as savage as trump, albeit in a more measured way



I love that he's standing up to tyrants. Incredible. — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) February 27, 2025

Last August, London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley threatened to extradite and imprison American citizens over online posts, with an eye on Elon Musk.

PM Starmer says UK values freedom of speech, tell that to the UK citizens that have been arrested in the UK for posts that goes against their governments Agenda pic.twitter.com/G0R09FuBik — Lou (@XtremeLou) February 27, 2025

These guys in this cabinet are not afraid to be blunt. That's a feature of transparency. Say what you're thinking. Once everyone gets used to this, they'll be more open. This is a good thing. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) February 27, 2025

Tyranny is tyranny, even if it comes from an ally.



Go JD! — Jeff Storment (@Storment123) February 27, 2025

What a beast Vance is. — Quick (@Quickbuyalerts) February 27, 2025

It's nice to see some toxic masculinity in the White House again. Vance says what he thinks, which is becoming more and more of a crime in the United Kingdom.

