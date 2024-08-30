'Juxtaposition of the Day': Dana Bash Was a LITTLE More Combative With JD Vance Than Harris and Walz

Chill, Dude: Hysterical Partisan Hack Chris Hayes Calls the Electoral College a 'National...
Doug P.  |  3:36 PM on August 30, 2024
Meme screenshot

Yesterday's Kamala Harris and Tim Walz interview with Dana Bash on CNN yesterday contained some telling moments, but for the most part it qualified for the label of "softball interview."

There were oh so many issues concerning Harris and Walz that CNN didn't care to get into. The Trump campaign listed several of them:

Compare and contrast the Bash interview with Harris and Walz with these clips of the CNN host's grilling of Trump running mate JD Vance, via @mazemoore. One of these things is not like the other: 

Call us crazy, but the tone of those separate interviews seems just a little different. 

"Journalism" in a nutshell.

Even Colbert's liberal audience knew the suggestion that CNN is objective was a joke. 

