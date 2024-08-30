'Juxtaposition of the Day': Dana Bash Was a LITTLE More Combative With JD Vance Than Harris and Walz

Yesterday's Kamala Harris and Tim Walz interview with Dana Bash on CNN yesterday contained some telling moments, but for the most part it qualified for the label of "softball interview."

It's the worst of all worlds! A bad, leading, softball question; Walz sitting there like an emotional support dog; and Harris spewing absolute nonsense. https://t.co/9KemNqgbFA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 29, 2024

Kamala Harris answers softball interview questions the way a child tries to summarize a book he was supposed to read but clearly didn’t.



Tom Sawyer: He was Tom. Tom Sawyer. He was a boy. A boy named Tom who did all the things young boys do. The book’s author, who wrote Tom… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 30, 2024

Not a single Q on the Emotional Support Governor’s RADICAL trans policies. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 30, 2024

No Qs on the Emotional Support Governor abandoning his unit as they deployed to Iraq, or to his false claims of holding a rank he did not earn, over and over and over again for 20 years including to this day — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 30, 2024

There were oh so many issues concerning Harris and Walz that CNN didn't care to get into. The Trump campaign listed several of them:

Trump is spot on! pic.twitter.com/QquPQYPr6M — Angel Sicily 🇺🇸 (@sicily_angel) August 30, 2024

Compare and contrast the Bash interview with Harris and Walz with these clips of the CNN host's grilling of Trump running mate JD Vance, via @mazemoore. One of these things is not like the other:

Dana Bash had a friendly chat with Kamala and Walz, managing to avoid the most controversial issues. She even gave them multiple choice options on some of the questions.



Two weeks ago she interviewed J.D. Vance. Can you spot the difference in her approach? pic.twitter.com/18H0uzvMud — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 30, 2024

Call us crazy, but the tone of those separate interviews seems just a little different.

Your juxtaposition of the day... https://t.co/1GoZi2qZ2J — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 30, 2024

This is an incredible video showing just how combative and dismissive Bash was with Vance, 1:1, versus how effusive and easy she was with Kamala/Walz, 2:1 pic.twitter.com/I8AJ977DqT — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) August 30, 2024

"Journalism" in a nutshell.

WOW is this bad. Shockingly bad. Shamefully bad. Do you have one of her generally gentle and loving treatment of Harris/Walz? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 30, 2024

How do you reconcile this? https://t.co/mv5vYKguI7 — John Cocktostan (@JohnCocktoston6) August 30, 2024

We can see why that Late Night with Colbert audience laughed at the idea that CNN was objective.https://t.co/BxbZgnUNQL — Woolfolk (@BrewPubMike) August 30, 2024

Even Colbert's liberal audience knew the suggestion that CNN is objective was a joke.