Associated Press Shamelessly Sets the Narrative Bar for Spinning CNN's Harris-Walz Intervi...
Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and...
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-...
Did You WATCH It?! CNN Taking Victory Lap Over Kamala's 'Clearest Yet' Interview...
Ex School Teacher Tim Walz Made a GREAT Ad for School Vouchers and...
Roseanne 'The Only Thing Missing in This Meme Is Me'
Chinese Dissident Ends Tim Walz's Stupid ‘Grammar’ Excuse for Stolen Valor ... in...
Dana Loesch Has Simple Response to The Hill Beginning to Bang Lockdown Drums...
Kamala Chooses Joy (With a Little Help from AI)
The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures
Tim Walz on Stolen Valor: 'My Grammar Is Not Always Correct'
Kamala Harris Blames Donald Trump for the Border Crisis
How Does This Happen? Wells Fargo Worker Dies at Desk, Not Found for...
CBS News Tries to Shame NRSC for Advertising on Hate Site X

Gold Star Mom Reality Checks Journo Trying to Get Her to Slam Trump's Arlington Cemetery Visit

Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on August 30, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

This week marked the third anniversary of the terrorist attack in Afghanistan at Abbey Gate that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. servicemembers and many civilians. 

Advertisement

Americans on Monday mourned the third anniversary of the ISIS-K bombing on Abbey Gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of 13 U.S. soldiers and 170 Afghans. 

The Biden administration has drawn immense condemnation over the chaotic withdrawal and some have argued it even emboldened nations like Russia and Iran to take aggressive steps in countering the West. 

"It was the most seminal, serious foreign policy blunder, I think, of the Biden administration, and it set in motion a series of events that we’re dealing with today," Fox News senior strategic analyst retired Gen. Jack Keane said Monday. 

To mark the anniversary, some Gold Star families invited Donald Trump to a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. 

The deaths of the U.S. servicemembers was the result of the Biden-Harris disastrous withdrawal plan, but that wasn't about to stop some in the media from trying to make it all about Trump.

On NBC News, one Gold Star mother delivered a reality check to a journo who was clearly trying to get her to criticize the former president: 

Recommended

FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-Lie
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's a shame the media needs those kinds of reminders. They didn't make that big of a deal out of it when Biden checked his watched repeatedly during a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base.

And yet they never seem at all ashamed.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-Lie
Sam J.
Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and Folks, It's a DOOZY (WATCH)
Sam J.
Chinese Dissident Ends Tim Walz's Stupid ‘Grammar’ Excuse for Stolen Valor ... in Two Sentences
Aaron Walker
Associated Press Shamelessly Sets the Narrative Bar for Spinning CNN's Harris-Walz Interview
Doug P.
Did You WATCH It?! CNN Taking Victory Lap Over Kamala's 'Clearest Yet' Interview Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Roseanne 'The Only Thing Missing in This Meme Is Me'
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-Lie Sam J.
Advertisement