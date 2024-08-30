Gold Star Mom Reality Checks Journo Trying to Get Her to Slam Trump's Arlington Cemetery Visit

This week marked the third anniversary of the terrorist attack in Afghanistan at Abbey Gate that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. servicemembers and many civilians.

Americans on Monday mourned the third anniversary of the ISIS-K bombing on Abbey Gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of 13 U.S. soldiers and 170 Afghans. The Biden administration has drawn immense condemnation over the chaotic withdrawal and some have argued it even emboldened nations like Russia and Iran to take aggressive steps in countering the West. "It was the most seminal, serious foreign policy blunder, I think, of the Biden administration, and it set in motion a series of events that we’re dealing with today," Fox News senior strategic analyst retired Gen. Jack Keane said Monday.

To mark the anniversary, some Gold Star families invited Donald Trump to a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

The deaths of the U.S. servicemembers was the result of the Biden-Harris disastrous withdrawal plan, but that wasn't about to stop some in the media from trying to make it all about Trump.

On NBC News, one Gold Star mother delivered a reality check to a journo who was clearly trying to get her to criticize the former president:

PATHETIC: NBC News asks Gold Star mom Kelly Hoover if it was appropriate for President Trump to visit Arlington National Cemetery



"Are you in my shoes? I invited him. My son was murdered under the Biden-Harris administration." pic.twitter.com/dWvtvqIb3I — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 29, 2024

It's a shame the media needs those kinds of reminders. They didn't make that big of a deal out of it when Biden checked his watched repeatedly during a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base.

The nerve of these damn people to ask a question like that to a grieving mother who's son was murdered as a result of Biden/Harris's botched withdrawal. — Will 🇺🇸 🍢 (@NoLeftTurns) August 29, 2024

That's how u treat these low life reporters... Bravo for that woman pushing back..



Are u kidding me show some damn respect.. — ChefJoe22 👨‍🍳👨‍🍳👨‍🍳 X (@chefjoe22) August 29, 2024

Kelly Hoover is one of the strongest and classiest people you will ever meet.



The unconscionable attacks on her and the Gold Star families are sick. https://t.co/kZJHoYqZw3 — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 29, 2024

this really is pathetic the press should be ashamed for asking such an asinine question https://t.co/ahhTbiQV1L — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) August 29, 2024

And yet they never seem at all ashamed.