The Hill Reports Trump's 'Trying to' Link Kamala Harris to Biden's Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal

Doug P.  |  11:37 AM on August 28, 2024
Meme

When it comes to the media's attempts to help spin on behalf of the Kamala Harris campaign, we're seeing a lot of the tried and true "Trump pounces" approach as it pertains to Harris' record and past comments.

For example, Politico is helping Harris try and make everybody forget the last nearly four years of the "Biden-Harris administration" (as it still says on the White House website) and instead trying to convince voters that Harris had nothing to do with it. Politico reported that JD Vance, in a recent interview, "tried to tie Harris to the Biden administration's policies."

The policy in question that Politico was running cover for Harris over was border security, but The Hill has seen that approach and applied it to Biden and Harris' Afghanistan withdrawal disaster: 

JD Vance "tried to tie" Harris to the Biden-Harris admin's policies and now Trump's "trying to link" Harris to the botched and deadly Afghanistan withdrawal. 

The headline should be "Harris linked herself to the Afghanistan withdrawal": 

We'll close it out with an evergreen reminder:

Truer words were never spoken.

