The Hill Reports Trump's 'Trying to' Link Kamala Harris to Biden's Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal

When it comes to the media's attempts to help spin on behalf of the Kamala Harris campaign, we're seeing a lot of the tried and true "Trump pounces" approach as it pertains to Harris' record and past comments.

Advertisement

For example, Politico is helping Harris try and make everybody forget the last nearly four years of the "Biden-Harris administration" (as it still says on the White House website) and instead trying to convince voters that Harris had nothing to do with it. Politico reported that JD Vance, in a recent interview, "tried to tie Harris to the Biden administration's policies."

The policy in question that Politico was running cover for Harris over was border security, but The Hill has seen that approach and applied it to Biden and Harris' Afghanistan withdrawal disaster:

Former President Trump sidesteps his role in Afghanistan exit in trying to link Vice President Harris to chaos https://t.co/grosxPTAXx — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2024

JD Vance "tried to tie" Harris to the Biden-Harris admin's policies and now Trump's "trying to link" Harris to the botched and deadly Afghanistan withdrawal.

Good Lord.



This fight is just endless.



Media have truly become the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. We don’t have to just beat Kamala, we have to beat the media as well. https://t.co/nAShPGjSz3 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 28, 2024

The headline should be "Harris linked herself to the Afghanistan withdrawal":

Dana Bash: "Biden just made a really big decision. Afghanistan [withdrawal]. Were you the last person in the room?"

Kamala Harris: "Yes."

Dana Bash: "You feel comfortable [with the decision to withdraw]?"

Kamala Harris: "I do." (August 16th, 2021)pic.twitter.com/2bWFmSQDgs — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 28, 2024

Like I said. Dan Rather showed them there were no consequences for lying. https://t.co/LPu1dejzKl pic.twitter.com/XtLrIAAqS7 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 28, 2024

We'll close it out with an evergreen reminder:

You don’t despise the media enough. https://t.co/7dayoJfWzV — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 28, 2024

Truer words were never spoken.