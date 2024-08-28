Politico's Spin That JD Vance 'Tried' to Tie Harris to Biden Earned the MOTHER of All Community Notes

Yesterday we highlighted more hackery from Politico, and that one came in the form of a report about what Trump running mate JD Vance "tried" to do at a recent rally:

Advertisement

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance started his Rust Belt sweep this week by attacking Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on the economy and pushing a message of protecting American jobs in the battleground state of Michigan — a key swing state that polls show Harris is leading in. Speaking at a rally in Big Rapids, Michigan, former President Donald Trump’s running mate tried to tie Harris to the Biden administration’s policies — saying at one point that “Kamala Harris has been calling the shots” — while also warning of China’s emergence as an economic superpower that’s taking jobs away from the U.S.

"Tried to tie Harris to the Biden administration's policies"?

TRIED!?

That was also the spin in Politico's tweet about the story:

‘Our corrupt leadership’: Vance tries to tether Harris to Biden during Michigan rally https://t.co/0LWM4gq5C7 — POLITICO (@politico) August 27, 2024

How dare Vance insinuate that Harris had anything to do with what the Biden-Harris administration has done!

A Community Note that's been attached to the above post, and it's a doozy:

This may be the greatest Community Note of all time. pic.twitter.com/inqVSFBA97 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2024

Community Notes are trying to tether her to Biden too! pic.twitter.com/GnvOju022a — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 27, 2024

Harris is so closely tied to Biden's policies that she cast the tiebreaking vote in the Senate on many occasions in order to pass the Biden-Harris agenda.

Yep, the Biden-Harris agenda has worked out so great for America that Kamala, with help from the media, is forced to pretend she didn't have anything do to with it.