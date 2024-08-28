Glenn Beck Has A Dire Warning Regarding Kamala Harris' Campaign
Politico's Spin That JD Vance 'Tried' to Tie Harris to Biden Earned the MOTHER of All Community Notes

Doug P.  |  9:11 AM on August 28, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Yesterday we highlighted more hackery from Politico, and that one came in the form of a report about what Trump running mate JD Vance "tried" to do at a recent rally:

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance started his Rust Belt sweep this week by attacking Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on the economy and pushing a message of protecting American jobs in the battleground state of Michigan — a key swing state that polls show Harris is leading in.

Speaking at a rally in Big Rapids, Michigan, former President Donald Trump’s running mate tried to tie Harris to the Biden administration’s policies — saying at one point that “Kamala Harris has been calling the shots” — while also warning of China’s emergence as an economic superpower that’s taking jobs away from the U.S.

"Tried to tie Harris to the Biden administration's policies"? 

TRIED!?

That was also the spin in Politico's tweet about the story: 

How dare Vance insinuate that Harris had anything to do with what the Biden-Harris administration has done! 

Glenn Beck Has A Dire Warning Regarding Kamala Harris' Campaign
RickRobinson
A Community Note that's been attached to the above post, and it's a doozy: 

Harris is so closely tied to Biden's policies that she cast the tiebreaking vote in the Senate on many occasions in order to pass the Biden-Harris agenda. 

Yep, the Biden-Harris agenda has worked out so great for America that Kamala, with help from the media, is forced to pretend she didn't have anything do to with it. 

