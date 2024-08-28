John Kirby Said Biden's Still Tirelessly Working on Behalf of Americans So Let's Check Joe's Status

SIGH: Illinois 'Open' to Redesign of State Flag (Remember What Tim Walz Did...
Doug P.  |  4:45 PM on August 28, 2024
Sarah D.

This week at the White House, John Kirby, whose main job duty now seems to be trying to convince people Joe Biden is still calling the shots, was asked the following by reporter James Rosen:

Kirby dismissed Rosen's question, which was basically asking if Biden's on permanent vacation now. Kirby said of Biden, "you cannot unplug from a job like that, nor does he try to":

Call us crazy, but this looks like Biden might be just a tad "unplugged" today:

"Running," "ruining" -- tomayto, tomahto.

