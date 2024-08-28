John Kirby Said Biden's Still Tirelessly Working on Behalf of Americans So Let's Check Joe's Status

This week at the White House, John Kirby, whose main job duty now seems to be trying to convince people Joe Biden is still calling the shots, was asked the following by reporter James Rosen:

With the public schedule for @POTUS empty again, I asked Adm. John Kirby of the @WhiteHouse National Security Council just now: "Who is running the country?" "President Joe Biden," Kirby answered, citing Mr. Biden's unannounced call today with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi… pic.twitter.com/6wvqKMay59 — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) August 26, 2024

Kirby dismissed Rosen's question, which was basically asking if Biden's on permanent vacation now. Kirby said of Biden, "you cannot unplug from a job like that, nor does he try to":

The official @WhiteHouse transcript of my exchange with NSC spokesman Admiral John Kirby yesterday, when I cited the public comportment and absences of @POTUS and asked: “Who is running the country?” pic.twitter.com/MCwI1jyyHo — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) August 27, 2024

Call us crazy, but this looks like Biden might be just a tad "unplugged" today:

Crooked Joe Biden is currently lounging on the beach in Delaware as he enjoys his second straight week of vacation.



Who is running our country? pic.twitter.com/Zae7A7JW45 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2024

"Running," "ruining" -- tomayto, tomahto.

Who tf is running the country pic.twitter.com/kyvVyxc78l — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 28, 2024

Biden isn’t even pretending to run the country. Here he is 10 minutes ago… pic.twitter.com/fJyBVh7UgG — @amuse (@amuse) August 28, 2024

In fairness to Biden, it was *checks watch* 2 p.m. on a Thursday.

Are they planning to keep Biden hidden on "vacation" until a new President is elected?



Who is running our country???? https://t.co/su0RWWYKpw — Rach 🇺🇸 (@rachisawake) August 28, 2024

At least we've gotten past the "Biden's sharp as a tack behind closed doors" gaslighting. Now we've got a president who clearly isn't running anything and a VP who's pretending she has nothing to do with anything that's happened in this administration.

It is growing increasingly common for the @WhiteHouse to publish blank schedules for @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/OV0riom2tr — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) August 25, 2024

Yep, the country's in the best of hands!