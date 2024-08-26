BRUTAL: Trump Campaign Screens First Debate, and It's 'Kamala Harris vs. Kamala Harris'

As we told you earlier, the campaign of Kamala "say it to my face" Harris is now attempting to change the agreed-upon rules for next month's scheduled presidential debate on ABC News. It's almost as if Harris' campaign fears that any sit-down interviews, press conferences OR debate performances might doom the facade they've built.

Advertisement

The Trump campaign has, however, already put out a debate, and it is Kamala Harris vs. Kamala Harris.

Sometimes the best Trump ads are the ones that only feature Kamala Harris speaking. Watch:

BREAKING: Trump just unleashed a GENIUS ad of Kamala Harris debating herself. Each clip show her saying something, and the following clip shows her disagreeing with herself 😂



Voters will be seeing Comrade Kamala exposed as a flip-flopper

pic.twitter.com/TmuMgCtFvs — George (@BehizyTweets) August 26, 2024

THIS is gonna leave a mark😂😂



Wicked new ad drop by Trump. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8zH8v1vN0q — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 26, 2024

No matter how "successful" the Democrats claim the Biden-Harris years have been, all you need to know is that they realize they'll lose the election if the Dem nominee is tied to "Bidenomics," so the GOP needs to keep doing that.

Great new Trump Campaign ad nailing Kamala Harris over the inflation crisis she created:



“It feels so hard to just be able to get ahead.” - Kamala running for President now



“We are very proud of Bidenomics.” - Kamala in 2023pic.twitter.com/M5CBCS3FH2 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 26, 2024

The ridiculous "I helped break it and I'm the right person to fix it" approach seems all-too familiar from many politicians. Hopefully it does NOT work this time.