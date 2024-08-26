AP Explores How Kamala Harris Is Getting Away With All the 'Candidate of Change' BS

The Kamala Harris campaign so far consists of three main approaches: Pretending she hasn't been in a position of any government power for the last nearly four years, trying her best to hide the kinds of policies she would put into place while the media assists with the spin, and stealing some of Trump's proposals (and one from communists like Stalin).

The Associated Press, instead of calling out the rank hypocrisy and sheer gall of Harris pretending to be an outsider, is churning out stories like this:

She's the sitting vice president. She's the candidate of change. How Harris is having it both ways https://t.co/wuytMhNOW9 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2024

How Harris is "having it both ways" should NOT be a mystery to the AP:

Probably because you hacks write headlines like this — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 26, 2024

"Why is Harris not facing more scrutiny for the flip-flops and lies," according to the media that doesn't seem eager to scrutinize those things.

She’s the sitting vice president who has been in office for 3 1/2 years. She’s also the presidential candidate of just five weeks promising a “new way forward.” Kamala Harris is having it both ways as she hits the campaign trail after the Democratic National Convention, taking credit for parts of President Joe Biden’s record in rallies staged in front of Air Force Two while casting herself as a new leader who rails against “the politics of the past.” In every presidential cycle candidates run on experience or freshness, but Harris so far appears to be successfully harmonizing two seemingly competing messages, much to the frustration of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Having the bulk of the media trying to help shove Harris across the finish line and enable her "just run out the clock" strategy doesn't hurt either.

How? Well your publication and @politico have been the biggest cheerleaders for Harris and Walz. I'm guessing that's how she is able to avoid her record from the last 4 years, she's unburdened by the media. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 26, 2024

Harris is having it both ways only because the media won't call her out on her hypocrisy, or the fact that she won't give an unscripted interview where she has to state her policies and answer real questions. https://t.co/GPKCXgOLFy — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) August 26, 2024

Propaganda level from the AP in the coming weeks: North Korean + Pravda and then some.