Michelle Obama's 'More Than They Needed' Wealth Shaming BEGGED for a Self-Awareness Check Video

The eye-rolling claims during this week's Democratic National Convention were many, but one of the bigger moments of shamelessness came during Michelle Obama's speech, which was delivered around the time of billionaire Oprah Winfrey's complaint about wealth inequality.

This was another doozy of a moment:

MICHELLE OBAMA says her parents didn't aspire to be wealthy and "they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed."



Funny how Barack Obama charges hundreds of thousands of dollars to speak at events. 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/4PtQAz35Q3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 21, 2024

The former FLOTUS' comment is even more laughable when accompanied by the following video.

Watch and listen:

This is one of THE BEST videos someone made of the DNC...



Mocking Michelle Obama's BS. pic.twitter.com/DRRVX2gxvs — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 24, 2024

Wow, it looks like Michelle had wise parents!

Her parents were right!!



Im suspicious of her too!!

🤡 — Deb-- Redacted Redacted (@debster7301) August 24, 2024

I'm suspicious of people taking more than they need too, like $65,000,000 for a book deal.https://t.co/oeyE4ocBTA — Tree of Liberty (@Liberty_Tree76) August 24, 2024

Nothing like people who got super rich as the result of "public service" lecturing everybody else about greed.