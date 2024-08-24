Michelle Obama's 'More Than They Needed' Wealth Shaming BEGGED for a Self-Awareness Check Video

CONVENIENT TIMING: Same Day RFK Jr. Endorses Trump, Media Reports RFK Was Alleged...
Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on August 24, 2024
meme

The eye-rolling claims during this week's Democratic National Convention were many, but one of the bigger moments of shamelessness came during Michelle Obama's speech, which was delivered around the time of billionaire Oprah Winfrey's complaint about wealth inequality. 

Advertisement

This was another doozy of a moment: 

The former FLOTUS' comment is even more laughable when accompanied by the following video. 

Watch and listen: 

Wow, it looks like Michelle had wise parents!

Nothing like people who got super rich as the result of "public service" lecturing everybody else about greed.

