MSM Will NOT Expose the Kind of BS We Heard at the DNC (aka Commie Con) So It's Up to the Rest of Us

Every four years we hear that this is "the most important election of our lives," but this year it's not a cliché. What makes it even more troubling is that the national media will be doing their best to help the side that's lying about what they stand for, and if we thought the Biden administration did a lot of damage to the U.S., a Harris presidency would indeed "finish the job" and send the country off a cliff.

Advertisement

We can't rely on the usual suspects in the media to actually do their jobs and report facts or ask hard questions to Democrats. One such example happened just yesterday when an NBC News reporter got a chance to ask Kamala Harris a question, and this was that exchange:

We happened to chat with ⁦@VP Harris, Mr Emhoff, Gov and Mrs Walz briefly as they left the United Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/5S2nWsHvbE — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 23, 2024

Not exactly Edward R. Murrow-type "journalism" there. Her follow-up question probably would have been, "What's your favorite color?" We also have to keep in mind that the only scheduled presidential debate at this time will be on ABC, where one of the Democrat candidate's besties works:

Up for debate: Kamala Harris is a longtime friend of top ABC News executive Dana Waldenhttps://t.co/1bUnuTupd5 pic.twitter.com/XyUN1firbk — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) August 13, 2024

What are the odds the Harris campaign gets the questions ahead of time? Place your bets!

The bottom line is that the media's going to be carrying a record amount of water for the Democrats as the election nears, and it's up to outlets like ours to help get the truth out to as many people as possible. That's where you can help us move forward with that mission.

Become a Twitchy VIP member and you'll get a lot of extra content while helping put us in a position to keep holding Democrats and media accountable and exposing their lies. It's a win-win! Join now and use promo code FIGHT for 60% percent off! This is the final day of our massive sale, so don't miss out!

Have a wonderful weekend, everybody.