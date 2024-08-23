Finally! At Least Five Secret Service Agents Placed on Leave After Attempted Trump...
BOOM! Citizen Journo David Daleiden BRUTALLY Reminds Kamala She JAILED Him to Protect...
CNN Panel Left Speechless After Scott Jennings Exposes What's Really Happening at the...
Fox News Cut Trump's DNC Rebuttal OFF So He Found Another Way to...
'Not Voting for a Backup': Undecided Pennsylvania Voter's Post-DNC Comments DEVASTATING fo...
THIS --> Jon Gabriel OWNS Adam Kinzinger and His WEEPY DNC Speech in...
Oh, the Irony: Kamala Claims to Have 'Stood Strong Against Elder Abuse' in...
'Angry Staffer' Account Who FUELED Lie (Con) About Surprise DNC Guest Beyoncé Tries...
America's DAD?! ANGRY Look on Tim Walz's Face As He YANKS His Son's...
So Who Was the Super-Secret Special Guest?
Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
Kamala Harris Talks About 'Throwing Away Votes' With No Self-Awareness
Chris Cillizza Says That Tim Walz 'Oozes Authenticity'
OOF! Jesse Watters Made Ex Obama Bro's Claim About Harris Being Moderate Age...

If You Missed the Dem Convention Here's an EXCELLENT Front-Page Summary

Doug P.  |  10:45 AM on August 23, 2024
Twitchy

It's quite amazing to think about what's happened in just the last several weeks. Just a few months ago Biden was being urged to replace Kamala Harris with a different VP in order to save his 2024 election chances. Then Biden's debate disaster happened, and Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama and other Dems decided it was time to put Joe out to pasture, but don't you dare call it a "coup."

Advertisement

At that point, Kamala Harris was made the Democrat nominee, and a magical thing happened: A "joy" memo went out and the media ran with it all while the Harris campaign worked to cover up her previous leftist policy positions (ban fracking, raising money to bail out violent rioters, etc.) and turn her candidacy into something resembling a Norman Rockwell painting. 

The gaslighting was on full display this week during the Democratic National Convention and there wasn't one second of it that wasn't manufactured and phony. The New York Post's cover summed it up best:

Bingo!

The goal of the Democrat convention was to NOT let America see what the Dems actually stand for, with the possible exception of the abortion/vasectomy van.

Recommended

BOOM! Citizen Journo David Daleiden BRUTALLY Reminds Kamala She JAILED Him to Protect Planned Parenthood
Sam J.
Advertisement

The "Beyonce or Taylor Swift might show up" rumors might help viewership numbers for Harris.

The "excitement" for the Harris campaign has been created out of whole cloth, but the Dems know they can count on the media to continue helping sell the facade.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOM! Citizen Journo David Daleiden BRUTALLY Reminds Kamala She JAILED Him to Protect Planned Parenthood
Sam J.
Fox News Cut Trump's DNC Rebuttal OFF So He Found Another Way to Finish Making His Point and ROFL (Watch)
Sam J.
'Not Voting for a Backup': Undecided Pennsylvania Voter's Post-DNC Comments DEVASTATING for Kamala -Watch
Sam J.
CNN Panel Left Speechless After Scott Jennings Exposes What's Really Happening at the DNC
Twitchy Video
THIS --> Jon Gabriel OWNS Adam Kinzinger and His WEEPY DNC Speech in 1 Perfectly BRUTAL (Logical) Post
Sam J.
Finally! At Least Five Secret Service Agents Placed on Leave After Attempted Trump Assassination
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOM! Citizen Journo David Daleiden BRUTALLY Reminds Kamala She JAILED Him to Protect Planned Parenthood Sam J.
Advertisement