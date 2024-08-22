WH Post About Biden and Harris While Trump's Visiting the Border Is Beyond Parody (and Disgusting)

While the current "open borders czar" prepares to deliver her acceptance speech in Chicago tonight where she'll almost certainly talk about the need to secure the border while hoping nobody remembers who's been in charge for nearly four years, Kamala Harris' opponent is actually at the border:
Happening Now—President Trump’s motorcade arriving at the Southern Border… pic.twitter.com/GS2cQUfPVV— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 22, 2024
Trump at the border.— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 22, 2024
This is heartbreaking yet inspiring 🥺🙏🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TcCTdHWtXX
Cochise County, AZ Sheriff Mark Dannels: "When President Trump was president, I was at the White House more than you can think of. He was always there for us... Your visit today renews our hope." pic.twitter.com/Lv4IplREoh— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 22, 2024
🚨 You won’t see this at the DNC:— Jenn Pellegrino 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) August 22, 2024
Trump at the border in Cochise County, AZ embraces the mother of Rachel Morin who was brutally murdered by an illegal migrant.
“We’re here because we’re losing our moms, our daughters, our children, to criminals,” she says, offering her… pic.twitter.com/zqJ1ec40sR
That's taking place while authorities are looking for a man on the loose in the area who has reportedly threatened Trump:
REPORTER: “There was a manhunt going on in this county…some people told me— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2024
It’s dangerous for you to be here.”
TRUMP: “I heard it’s very dangerous, but I also have a job to do…! Thank you for telling me. Let’s get outta here!” pic.twitter.com/3XaM7nHtfR
Meanwhile, the POTUS account responded on the same day by reminding everybody that the people who broke the border are "fighting to fix it," all while trying to blame congressional Republicans (and Trump of course):
Republicans in Congress want to play politics with the border.— President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2024
I’m fighting to fix it. pic.twitter.com/gtQxpEnISI
For extra irony
This picture is of Biden walking next to the wall that Trump built and Democrats fought to stop.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 22, 2024
Shameless as usual.
I legit thought this was a parody account— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 22, 2024
There could be a Community Notes fact-check attached to literally every post from that account because it only spews lie after lie.
You reversed all of Trump's executive orders and can close the border right now if you wanted to.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 22, 2024
Americans aren't stupid enough to fall for these excuses anymore.
The photo speaks volumes... none of them good for Biden and Harris:
You reversed measures put in place by Trump that were actually working … if anything you’re fighting to keep it open. https://t.co/QGzWRurCau— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 22, 2024
They only pretended to care about border security because the election was approaching. If Harris wins the Dems know they can go back to letting people stream into the country illegally by the millions.
This is gaslighting to the max.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 22, 2024
You have done EVERYTHING you could to open our borders. Day 1 you rescinded all the Trump era framework and encouraged cartels to traffic endless amounts of people.
Most disgusting post I’ve seen today
Cool story bro https://t.co/cp0AIuGQEu pic.twitter.com/oziYb2AS53— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) August 22, 2024
You have got to be joking.— Alexandra Lains (@realalexlains) August 22, 2024
You’ve had 3.5 years to “fix it” instead you only made it worse.
15 million illegals into the country because of your disastrous policies and border decisions.
This post is disgusting. Go back to bed. https://t.co/EvRkLnd997
Being disgusting liars is what they do best.
