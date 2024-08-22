WH Post About Biden and Harris While Trump's Visiting the Border Is Beyond Parody (and Disgusting)

Decipher This from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman
Doug P.  |  4:44 PM on August 22, 2024
Screenshotted meme

While the current "open borders czar" prepares to deliver her acceptance speech in Chicago tonight where she'll almost certainly talk about the need to secure the border while hoping nobody remembers who's been in charge for nearly four years, Kamala Harris' opponent is actually at the border: 

That's taking place while authorities are looking for a man on the loose in the area who has reportedly threatened Trump:

Meanwhile, the POTUS account responded on the same day by reminding everybody that the people who broke the border are "fighting to fix it," all while trying to blame congressional Republicans (and Trump of course):

For extra irony 

Shameless as usual.

There could be a Community Notes fact-check attached to literally every post from that account because it only spews lie after lie.

The photo speaks volumes... none of them good for Biden and Harris:

They only pretended to care about border security because the election was approaching. If Harris wins the Dems know they can go back to letting people stream into the country illegally by the millions.

Being disgusting liars is what they do best.

