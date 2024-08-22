OOF! Jesse Watters Made Ex Obama Bro's Claim About Harris Being Moderate Age POORLY in RECORD Time

The Democrat and media spin machine will be whirring around at light speed tonight as they all try to pretend the VP many of them just a couple of months ago were insisting should be dropped from the ticket is the best presidential candidate ever.

Fox News is at the convention venue in Chicago and talking to some Democrats. One particularly funny call-out happened when Jesse Watters was talking to former Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, who insisted that Kamala Harris is a "mainstream Democrat."

This is yet another example of somebody's fairly recent comments coming back to bite them:

Watters and his staff did their homework.

This is what Favreau said about Harris, as quoted in a 2020 article from The Hill:

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau mocked some media outlets for referring to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as a “moderate,” with the “Pod Save America” host calling the notion “hilarious.” “It was hilarious to me that she’s being called, in all this coverage, a ‘moderate,’ like Joe Biden has found a fellow moderate or centrist. She supports something extremely close to ‘Medicare for All,’ which Bernie Sanders acknowledged in his statement supporting her. She’s for the Green New Deal. She has one of the most liberal records in the U.S. Senate,” Favreau said.

The Big Pivot from the Left about Harris is accelerating.

That's true. Sometimes that's an hour, or maybe even a year.