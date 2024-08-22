CNN's Chris Wallace Put an END to Dems Trying to Compare Biden to George Washington

Chris Murphy VICIOUSLY Called Out for Taking Gaslighting to a NEW Level About...
Doug P.  |  10:30 AM on August 22, 2024
Twitchy

On day three of the Democratic National Convention & Gaslighting-Palooza Bill Clinton and Harris running-mate Tim Walz were among the speakers. 

During his speech, Clinton praised Joe Biden for leaving "voluntarily." And you know who else left the presidency voluntarily when he could have stayed longer: George Washington!

Yep, Clinton seriously invoked George Washington when talking about Joe Biden stepping aside (or being shoved aside, but we'll get to that in a minute): 

The word "voluntarily" is doing some seriously heavy lifting there.

CNN's Chris Wallace brings the Democrats back to reality and the reason Biden's out is not comparable to George Washington in the least: 

Ha! The Dems are even starting to lose CNN. Wallace said that as the Dem convention kicked off earlier this week and should keep saying it every time a Democrat claims Biden stepped aside "voluntarily."

Just like we're supposed to believe everybody's "joyful and happy." The gaslighting never ends.

Bill Clinton continues to do what he does best.

