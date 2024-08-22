CNN's Chris Wallace Put an END to Dems Trying to Compare Biden to George Washington

On day three of the Democratic National Convention & Gaslighting-Palooza Bill Clinton and Harris running-mate Tim Walz were among the speakers.

During his speech, Clinton praised Joe Biden for leaving "voluntarily." And you know who else left the presidency voluntarily when he could have stayed longer: George Washington!

Yep, Clinton seriously invoked George Washington when talking about Joe Biden stepping aside (or being shoved aside, but we'll get to that in a minute):

Bill Clinton says Biden “voluntarily gave up political power.”



“Voluntarily.” Riiiight. pic.twitter.com/2fOxahlc2m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2024

The word "voluntarily" is doing some seriously heavy lifting there.

CNN's Chris Wallace brings the Democrats back to reality and the reason Biden's out is not comparable to George Washington in the least:

Bill Clinton: Biden stepped down voluntarily, he’s just like George Washington.



Chris Wallace: Biden got thrown out of a window by Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama.



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/XuIVVvvioX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 22, 2024

Ha! The Dems are even starting to lose CNN. Wallace said that as the Dem convention kicked off earlier this week and should keep saying it every time a Democrat claims Biden stepped aside "voluntarily."

Is there no end to their b.s. ??? So we are supposed to believe Biden is like George Washington now? #loadofcrap https://t.co/uksR8LRkN1 — Daniel Hefley (@DanielHefley1) August 22, 2024

Just like we're supposed to believe everybody's "joyful and happy." The gaslighting never ends.

So 40 years later and Bill is still lying…..like the rest of the Dem party https://t.co/UyfbRQpetr — Craig (@craigb212) August 22, 2024

Bill Clinton continues to do what he does best.