Bill Clinton Praises Biden for Leaving (It Depends on What Your Definition of 'Voluntary' Is)

Doug P.  |  10:17 PM on August 21, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Tonight is evening number three of the Democratic National Convention, and former President Bill Clinton is among the speakers. Bill's "bimbo eruptions" manager from the early 1990s spoke earlier this week and Wednesday it was her husband's turn. 

Juanita Broaddrick marked the occasion appropriately: 

"DNC has no shame" fact-check: TRUE.

Bill Clinton has slung a lot of BS in his time, but this praise for Joe Biden might take the cake: 

Just a few weeks ago Biden was insisting he was in it to win it and not going anywhere, and then suddenly he dropped out after massive Dem pressure. Yet another lie to put on Slick Willie's long list of whoppers.

To paraphrase Bill, "it depends on what your definition of 'voluntary' is." 

What a joke. 

If Biden was so fit for office like they told us for a long time, why aren't most of these Democrats saying he should have never dropped out?

