Bill Clinton Praises Biden for Leaving (It Depends on What Your Definition of 'Voluntary' Is)

Tonight is evening number three of the Democratic National Convention, and former President Bill Clinton is among the speakers. Bill's "bimbo eruptions" manager from the early 1990s spoke earlier this week and Wednesday it was her husband's turn.

Juanita Broaddrick marked the occasion appropriately:

Bill Clinton, a serial sexual predator and the man who raped me in 1978, will be the guest speaker at the DNC tonight.



The DNC has no shame. pic.twitter.com/MjVytf7KE2 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 21, 2024

"DNC has no shame" fact-check: TRUE.

Bill Clinton has slung a lot of BS in his time, but this praise for Joe Biden might take the cake:

Bill Clinton says Biden “voluntarily gave up political power.”



“Voluntarily.” Riiiight. pic.twitter.com/2fOxahlc2m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2024

Just a few weeks ago Biden was insisting he was in it to win it and not going anywhere, and then suddenly he dropped out after massive Dem pressure. Yet another lie to put on Slick Willie's long list of whoppers.

Former President Bill Clinton: “Then [Joe Biden] did something that is really hard for a politician to do; he voluntarily gave up political power.” pic.twitter.com/NSFJnSU3To — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 22, 2024

To paraphrase Bill, "it depends on what your definition of 'voluntary' is."

The patronizing tone of congratulating a grandparent for giving up the car keys when the family actually took them away by force and threw grandpa in a home. https://t.co/PZo8KtRclA — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 22, 2024

What a joke.

Democrats can’t stop lying about Biden “voluntarily” giving up power. https://t.co/XQjmYR6Vx0 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 22, 2024

If Biden was so fit for office like they told us for a long time, why aren't most of these Democrats saying he should have never dropped out?