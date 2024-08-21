Bill Clinton Praises Biden for Leaving (It Depends on What Your Definition of 'Voluntary' Is)

Tonight is evening number three of the Democratic National Convention, and former President Bill Clinton is among the speakers. Bill's "bimbo eruptions" manager from the early 1990s spoke earlier this week and Wednesday it was her husband's turn.
Juanita Broaddrick marked the occasion appropriately:
Bill Clinton, a serial sexual predator and the man who raped me in 1978, will be the guest speaker at the DNC tonight.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 21, 2024
The DNC has no shame. pic.twitter.com/MjVytf7KE2
"DNC has no shame" fact-check: TRUE.
Bill Clinton has slung a lot of BS in his time, but this praise for Joe Biden might take the cake:
Bill Clinton says Biden “voluntarily gave up political power.”— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2024
“Voluntarily.” Riiiight. pic.twitter.com/2fOxahlc2m
Just a few weeks ago Biden was insisting he was in it to win it and not going anywhere, and then suddenly he dropped out after massive Dem pressure. Yet another lie to put on Slick Willie's long list of whoppers.
Former President Bill Clinton: “Then [Joe Biden] did something that is really hard for a politician to do; he voluntarily gave up political power.” pic.twitter.com/NSFJnSU3To— Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 22, 2024
To paraphrase Bill, "it depends on what your definition of 'voluntary' is."
The patronizing tone of congratulating a grandparent for giving up the car keys when the family actually took them away by force and threw grandpa in a home. https://t.co/PZo8KtRclA— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 22, 2024
What a joke.
Democrats can’t stop lying about Biden “voluntarily” giving up power. https://t.co/XQjmYR6Vx0— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 22, 2024
“Voluntarily” 🤥 https://t.co/1S55DhR8Pv pic.twitter.com/awVcI0veIS— Chris K (@Chrisrobin315) August 22, 2024
If Biden was so fit for office like they told us for a long time, why aren't most of these Democrats saying he should have never dropped out?
Join the conversation as a VIP Member