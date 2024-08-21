'Literally Last Month'! Elon Musk Reminds Us What the Biden WH Was INSISTING Not Long Ago

Here are GREAT Counterpoints After Barack Obama Slams Claims Gov't Is 'Inherently Corrupt'
Doug P.  |  10:18 AM on August 21, 2024
AngieArtist

With the Democratic National Convention taking place in Chicago this week, it's amazing to look back at how quickly things changed thanks to the "save democracy" party that just swapped out its incumbent president for his VP.

Elon Musk had this reminder from just a few weeks ago. This was after Biden's debate disaster when his campaign was still insisting he was in it to win it: 

"We had a Democratic nomination process" and Biden won. His campaign reminded everybody of that fact:

As it turned out, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Obama and others ironically didn't give a damn about the "democratic process" and it's anybody's guess what tactics they used to convince Biden to leave quietly (but they did give him a speaking slot at the convention... after 11 p.m. Monday night). 

Some things never change.

That's pretty much what happened, so it seems.

