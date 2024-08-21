'Literally Last Month'! Elon Musk Reminds Us What the Biden WH Was INSISTING Not Long Ago

With the Democratic National Convention taking place in Chicago this week, it's amazing to look back at how quickly things changed thanks to the "save democracy" party that just swapped out its incumbent president for his VP.

Advertisement

Elon Musk had this reminder from just a few weeks ago. This was after Biden's debate disaster when his campaign was still insisting he was in it to win it:

Literally last month pic.twitter.com/tC5MrgYW5D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2024

"We had a Democratic nomination process" and Biden won. His campaign reminded everybody of that fact:

Biden wrote in-part in a July 8 letter:



"We had a Democratic nomination process and the voters have spoken clearly and decisively. I received over 14 million votes, 87% of the votes cast across the entire nominating process. I have nearly 3,900 delegates, making me the… pic.twitter.com/CprRwoRKbc — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 21, 2024

As it turned out, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Obama and others ironically didn't give a damn about the "democratic process" and it's anybody's guess what tactics they used to convince Biden to leave quietly (but they did give him a speaking slot at the convention... after 11 p.m. Monday night).

The left just lies with impunity at this point—and the MSM runs cover, 24/7. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 21, 2024

Some things never change.

That's pretty much what happened, so it seems.