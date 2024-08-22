Sooo, That's Racist, Right? Nancy Mace OWNING Bill Clinton for Mispronouncing Kamala's Nam...
CBS News' Journo's Rave Review of Tim Walz's Jolly Attacks Contains the Requisite Dem Talking Point

Doug P.  |  12:00 PM on August 22, 2024
Meme

Shortly after the Democrats understood that the November election could be a landslide defeat for their party, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama and others told Joe Biden that his services would no longer be needed. At that point they showed Joe the door, thus ending his reelection campaign. In exchange it looks like the Dems told Joe if he went quietly they'd give him ridiculous and comical comparisons to George Washington. 

Once the Democrats had their new presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, and her running-mate, Tim Walz, a memo was sent to the media about what word to use: Joy.

Naturally, the press was more than happy to run with it:

They're still doing it.

After last night's DNC speech from Tim Walz, an alleged journalist for CBS News added some "jolly" to the joy:

Ah yes, those beautiful jolly and joyful attacks from Tim Walz!

"Alleged" correspondent.

"Socialist but mostly neighborly."

