CBS News' Journo's Rave Review of Tim Walz's Jolly Attacks Contains the Requisite Dem Talking Point

Shortly after the Democrats understood that the November election could be a landslide defeat for their party, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama and others told Joe Biden that his services would no longer be needed. At that point they showed Joe the door, thus ending his reelection campaign. In exchange it looks like the Dems told Joe if he went quietly they'd give him ridiculous and comical comparisons to George Washington.

Once the Democrats had their new presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, and her running-mate, Tim Walz, a memo was sent to the media about what word to use: Joy.

Naturally, the press was more than happy to run with it:

AP, WaPo, NYT, Guardian. No quotation marks here. pic.twitter.com/B12bO58cs1 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 12, 2024

They're still doing it.

After last night's DNC speech from Tim Walz, an alleged journalist for CBS News added some "jolly" to the joy:

CBS’s @Weijia Jiang marvels at how Tim Walz supposedly “has a way of attacking, but, doing it still, you know, coming across as joyful and jolly.” pic.twitter.com/yissSiMZCi — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) August 22, 2024

Ah yes, those beautiful jolly and joyful attacks from Tim Walz!

A White House Correspondent.



Really. https://t.co/hgcodiixwb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 22, 2024

"Alleged" correspondent.

Perhaps she can talk about his Tim Walz abandoned his National Guard unit and lied about his combat experience, but did so in a joyful way. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 22, 2024

America IS slowly canceling legacy media with joy & jolly! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 22, 2024

"Socialist but mostly neighborly."