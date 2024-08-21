Here are GREAT Counterpoints After Barack Obama Slams Claims Gov't Is 'Inherently Corrupt'

Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Doug P.  |  9:08 AM on August 21, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last evening was night number two of the Democratic National Convention, and among the speakers were Barack and Michelle Obama.

With each passing night the level of projection and hypocrisy seems to be increasing, and to kick things off here's Ana Navarro from "The View" saying that Trump, the man who the Left obsesses over 24/7, only knows how to hold grudges and golf clubs: 

All they're talking about at that convention is Trump so that's rich indeed.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama rushed to the defense of the Big Government that the Democrats would like to make even bigger: 

Gee, why would anybody think that the government might be corrupt? It's another self-awareness fail for the ex-president: 

The Founders knew what could happen and tried to account for that:

The Democrats are working hard to eliminate those checks and balances.

Weird how that worked out, right?

Irony can be so ironic!

Does Obama really wonder why there's skepticism when ordinary Americans see a steady stream of people who spend decades in politics and end up super rich from "public service"?

Wild indeed!

