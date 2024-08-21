Here are GREAT Counterpoints After Barack Obama Slams Claims Gov't Is 'Inherently Corrupt'

Last evening was night number two of the Democratic National Convention, and among the speakers were Barack and Michelle Obama.

With each passing night the level of projection and hypocrisy seems to be increasing, and to kick things off here's Ana Navarro from "The View" saying that Trump, the man who the Left obsesses over 24/7, only knows how to hold grudges and golf clubs:

CRINGE: "Donald Trump is only capable of holding two things. A grudge and a golf club."



🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/xORC7q0PBO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 21, 2024

All they're talking about at that convention is Trump so that's rich indeed.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama rushed to the defense of the Big Government that the Democrats would like to make even bigger:

Obama: "The other side knows it's easier to play on people's fears and cynicism. They will tell you that government is inherently corrupt." pic.twitter.com/vD5XKHgkzD — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 21, 2024

Gee, why would anybody think that the government might be corrupt? It's another self-awareness fail for the ex-president:

Government is inherently corrupt, which is why that guy right there magically became a near-billionaire after spending his entire adult life working in government. https://t.co/pBT8CpyuLL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 21, 2024

The Founders knew what could happen and tried to account for that:

The government is inherently corrupt. That’s why there are checks and balances. https://t.co/IwEfJL7aHx — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 21, 2024

The Democrats are working hard to eliminate those checks and balances.

So the party of the hippies and free love, down with the man, anti war are now trying to convince people that the government is is a highly trusted and uncorrupted institution?? — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) August 21, 2024

Weird how that worked out, right?

The guy telling you government isn’t corrupt helped lead a coup on the sitting president https://t.co/sD5uG1KC9i — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 21, 2024

Irony can be so ironic!

Never trust anyone who tells you the government can be trusted https://t.co/gYwLHkH3Gv — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 21, 2024

Does Obama really wonder why there's skepticism when ordinary Americans see a steady stream of people who spend decades in politics and end up super rich from "public service"?

What a wild statement from the dude whose admin ran guns to Mexican cartels. https://t.co/89txjZPg9x — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 21, 2024

Wild indeed!