'Democracy at Work'! Nancy Pelosi Explains Why She Ordered the Code Red on Biden and Is NOT Sorry

After Joe Biden's debate disaster, the president and his staff insisted that he had a bad night but was definitely still in it to win it, all with the trademark angry outburst at the end of the sentence:

My dad had an expression. He said, “Champ, it’s not how many times you get knocked down. It’s how quickly you get up.”



I'm told there's even a song about it. pic.twitter.com/0DG2lj1Zz7 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

Nancy Pelosi had all along backed Biden as the best person to save "democracy," which is one of the most abused and misrepresented words in the last several years:

Tonight, President Joe Biden masterfully presented the case that American leadership on the world stage is necessary for preserving and promoting democracy.



In his Oval Office address, the President strongly reiterated America’s commitment to the people of Israel and the… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 20, 2023

After the Democrats became convinced that keeping Biden at the top of the ticket would very likely lead to a landslide election loss, Pelosi became one of the Democrats who decided to tell Joe it was time to step aside in favor of a person who received zero primary votes.

Pelosi has accepted responsibility for ordering the political Code Red on Biden and explained why she did it:

Pelosi this morning on anyone annoyed with her:

“I have my relationship with the president, and I just wanted to win this election. So if they’re upset, I’m sorry for them. But the country is very happy ...I don’t know who they are, but, you know, that’s their problem, not mine.” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 19, 2024

Biden had every intention of staying in the race, Pelosi helped shove him out the door, and the Dems still have the audacity to preach about the "D" word:

So much "democracy"!

A week or two ago Pelosi said that Joe Biden's resignation statement didn't sound like Joe Biden:

🚨 Nancy Pelosi on the letter Joe Biden posted announcing he was dropping out of the 2024 race:



“It didn't sound like Joe Biden to me”



pic.twitter.com/UjDr7Ge830 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2024

Maybe that's because it was written by Pelosi, Schumer, Harris and Obama?