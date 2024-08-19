'Democracy at Work'! Nancy Pelosi Explains Why She Ordered the Code Red on Biden and Is NOT Sorry

But Trump Is the Wannabe Dictator? Watch Kamala Harris Say She'll Use DOJ...
Doug P.  |  3:50 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

After Joe Biden's debate disaster, the president and his staff insisted that he had a bad night but was definitely still in it to win it, all with the trademark angry outburst at the end of the sentence:

Nancy Pelosi had all along backed Biden as the best person to save "democracy," which is one of the most abused and misrepresented words in the last several years:

After the Democrats became convinced that keeping Biden at the top of the ticket would very likely lead to a landslide election loss, Pelosi became one of the Democrats who decided to tell Joe it was time to step aside in favor of a person who received zero primary votes.

Pelosi has accepted responsibility for ordering the political Code Red on Biden and explained why she did it: 

Biden had every intention of staying in the race, Pelosi helped shove him out the door, and the Dems still have the audacity to preach about the "D" word: 

So much "democracy"!

A week or two ago Pelosi said that Joe Biden's resignation statement didn't sound like Joe Biden:

Maybe that's because it was written by Pelosi, Schumer, Harris and Obama?

