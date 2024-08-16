Politico Reports Harris Would 'Supercharge' Biden Era Policies That Only Worsened Problems

Earlier today the @POTUS account and whoever runs it at the White House sent out this tweet and it's almost as if they're trolling Biden's VP for helping be among the people who shoved him out the door:

Advertisement

Two years ago, I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law after Kamala cast the tie-breaking vote.



Folks, I'm so proud of all the ways this law has already started transforming the lives of hardworking American families.



Let me name a few: pic.twitter.com/wF2RZbNu54 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2024

Fast forward to now, just a few weeks before the presidential election, and Harris and her campaign are really hoping nobody remembers anything that happened before about three weeks ago:

Harris to roll out plan to fight inflation https://t.co/BIFUTAZ1As — POLITICO (@politico) August 16, 2024

The headline to that story is "Harris' economic plan supercharges Biden proposals to fight inflation."

Oh great... the things that didn't work, except more of them with an extra helping of socialism/communism thrown in for good measure. What could go wrong?

Vice President Kamala Harris’ new economic vision sounds a lot like President Joe Biden’s old one — only bigger. Harris on Friday is set to pitch a plan for lowering Americans’ everyday costs that would hinge largely on supercharging a set of existing administration proposals, arguing that voters would benefit more from building on Biden’s efforts to fight inflation, rather than breaking from them.

If we had an honest media the headline to this would be "Harris admits the Inflation Reduction Act didn't work and only worsened inflation," but we don't.

Did the Inflation Reduction Act not work? https://t.co/oh4ZFObRam — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 16, 2024

Yeah, what happened with all that?

Wait a minute...didn't that already happen https://t.co/RXCedKcY9e — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) August 16, 2024

We're not supposed to remember that, or earlier this week when Joe Biden basically said that the era of inflation is over.

Has been in office 3 1/2 years. https://t.co/fCiv0c9YmG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2024

Apparently she wants four more years to help Biden "Finish the Job."

The entire Democratic platform has been boasting of how effective the Inflation Reduction Act has been all day. https://t.co/vCVg2mvmWV — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 16, 2024

All they do is lie, and this is yet another example of the weapons-grade gaslighting.