'Absolute Insanity'! Kamala Harris Reminds Us How Much More Food Costs After Years...
KARMA, BABY! Tech Reporter Harassed by Taylor Lorenz Is THRILLED She's Finally Getting...
Embrace the Agitprop: Artist Shepard Fairey Copies Himself With New Kamala 'Forward' Poste...
The Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Trying to BLOCK Jill...
Serial Liar and Partisan Hack Taylor Lorenz in Hot Water Over Instagram Snap...
Self-Awareness FAIL: AP Warns About Stories That Look Like Real Articles But are...
CNN Devolves Into Race War Chaos, Kamala Goes Full Commie!
Well Looky Here: Under Tim Walz MN Gave $2 Million to Al Qaeda...
Is @POTUS Trying to HELP Kamala Harris With This 'Praise' or Sabotage Her...
Here's a Video That Straight Up ENDS Dems' Attempts to Distance Themselves From...
RRREEEEEEE! CNN Panel Goes Stark Raving Insane on Nancy Mace Over Kamala's Name...
The Harris Campaign Swiped a Proposal From Trump and JD Vance Is Next...
The Honeymoon Is OVER: Even WaPo Op Ed Says Kamala Harris' Price Control...
WHO Launched the War? CNN Shames Itself (Again) for Taking the Side of...

Politico Reports Harris Would 'Supercharge' Biden Era Policies That Only Worsened Problems

Doug P.  |  3:13 PM on August 16, 2024
Meme screenshot

Earlier today the @POTUS account and whoever runs it at the White House sent out this tweet and it's almost as if they're trolling Biden's VP for helping be among the people who shoved him out the door:

Advertisement

Fast forward to now, just a few weeks before the presidential election, and Harris and her campaign are really hoping nobody remembers anything that happened before about three weeks ago: 

The headline to that story is "Harris' economic plan supercharges Biden proposals to fight inflation."

Oh great... the things that didn't work, except more of them with an extra helping of socialism/communism thrown in for good measure. What could go wrong?

Vice President Kamala Harris’ new economic vision sounds a lot like President Joe Biden’s old one — only bigger.

Harris on Friday is set to pitch a plan for lowering Americans’ everyday costs that would hinge largely on supercharging a set of existing administration proposals, arguing that voters would benefit more from building on Biden’s efforts to fight inflation, rather than breaking from them.

Recommended

KARMA, BABY! Tech Reporter Harassed by Taylor Lorenz Is THRILLED She's Finally Getting Her Comeuppance
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

If we had an honest media the headline to this would be "Harris admits the Inflation Reduction Act didn't work and only worsened inflation," but we don't.

Yeah, what happened with all that?

We're not supposed to remember that, or earlier this week when Joe Biden basically said that the era of inflation is over.

Apparently she wants four more years to help Biden "Finish the Job."

All they do is lie, and this is yet another example of the weapons-grade gaslighting.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KARMA, BABY! Tech Reporter Harassed by Taylor Lorenz Is THRILLED She's Finally Getting Her Comeuppance
Amy Curtis
Embrace the Agitprop: Artist Shepard Fairey Copies Himself With New Kamala 'Forward' Poster
Grateful Calvin
Serial Liar and Partisan Hack Taylor Lorenz in Hot Water Over Instagram Snap Calling Biden a War Criminal
Amy Curtis
The Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Trying to BLOCK Jill Stein From Wisconsin Ballot
Amy Curtis
RRREEEEEEE! CNN Panel Goes Stark Raving Insane on Nancy Mace Over Kamala's Name (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Well Looky Here: Under Tim Walz MN Gave $2 Million to Al Qaeda Affiliated Group
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
KARMA, BABY! Tech Reporter Harassed by Taylor Lorenz Is THRILLED She's Finally Getting Her Comeuppance Amy Curtis
Advertisement