Is @POTUS Trying to HELP Kamala Harris With This 'Praise' or Sabotage Her Campaign?

Doug P.  |  12:18 PM on August 16, 2024
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Kamala Harris and her campaign have been trying to distance themselves from "Bidenomics," and the White House just won't allow it. Do they think they're helping Harris or might somebody in the White House be angry with her about something? 

Here's the latest post from the POTUS account, and it contains a reminder that's exactly the same one the Trump campaign has been putting out. It looks like the White House is determined to make Kamala go down with the "Bidenomics" ship: 

Oh, that's certainly helpful! Not to Harris, but still...

We don't often praise the Biden White House, but on this we offer a hearty "well done, and keep it up!"

It's SO nice of the White House social media team to keep pointing that out.

