Is @POTUS Trying to HELP Kamala Harris With This 'Praise' or Sabotage Her Campaign?

Kamala Harris and her campaign have been trying to distance themselves from "Bidenomics," and the White House just won't allow it. Do they think they're helping Harris or might somebody in the White House be angry with her about something?

Here's the latest post from the POTUS account, and it contains a reminder that's exactly the same one the Trump campaign has been putting out. It looks like the White House is determined to make Kamala go down with the "Bidenomics" ship:

Two years ago, I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law after Kamala cast the tie-breaking vote.



Folks, I'm so proud of all the ways this law has already started transforming the lives of hardworking American families.



Let me name a few: pic.twitter.com/wF2RZbNu54 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2024

Oh, that's certainly helpful! Not to Harris, but still...

If anyone thought Biden was going to let Kamala have any distance to trash his legacy and pretend she didn’t cause the problems, think again. https://t.co/SFtpz1RXhd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 16, 2024

We don't often praise the Biden White House, but on this we offer a hearty "well done, and keep it up!"

It’s the Biden-Harris admin, ladies and gents. https://t.co/Zdsi6rZr1j — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 16, 2024

Can’t afford the rising costs of your groceries and gas? Kamala Harris is directly responsible for that. https://t.co/FL3qvokslf — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 16, 2024

It's SO nice of the White House social media team to keep pointing that out.