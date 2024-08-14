PBS Newshour Says Elon Musk Is Using His Media Platform to Amplify Views...
Kamala Harris - the Tie-Breaking Vote to Pass the Inflation Reduction Act --...
Last Denny’s in San Fran Closes Thanks to 'Plague' of Crime
CNN Poll Analyst Throws Cold Water on Harris Campaign 'Enthusiasm'
'Can't Make This Up!' Kamala Harris Shifts Into Media Avoidance Overdrive and Ditches...
Can You Smell the Fear From Eric Swalwell? (In His Case, That Smell...
How 'Neighborly': Video Shows Police Pelting Minnesotans With Paintballs for Sitting on a...
CNN Does a 'Devastating Deep Dive' Into JD Vance's Business Ventures
EU Distances itself from Thierry Breton's Letter Threatening X
David French Explains to MSNBC Why He's Voting for Kamala Harris
Harris Campaign Busted Using Google Ads to Make It Look Like Major Outlets...
Delta’s Chief Diversity Officer Wants More Inclusive Gate Announcements
White and Asian Men Not Invited to Apple's Entrepreneur Camp
CNN Clips Conversation Where Musk and Trump 'Blow Off' the Bombing of Hiroshima

Julie Kelly Spots a Judge With SCOTUS Potential Who Knows 'the Whole Point of Our Constitution'

Doug P.  |  10:44 AM on August 14, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Yesterday, the Fifth Circuit Court ruled that geofence warrants violate the Fourth Amendment: 

a 5th Circuit panel held that so-called geofence warrants are unconstitutional. Such warrants seek location information within a certain area and time frame as a means to identify suspects; in the case of United States v. Smith, it was used to find robbers. In reaching its conclusion, the appeals court has split with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said recently in United States v. Chatrie that it didn’t count as a Fourth Amendment “search” when the government got two hours’ worth of location information from Google that had been voluntarily exposed by the defendant.

Such “circuit splits,” as they’re called, generally increase the chances of Supreme Court review, because the justices can resolve them to ensure uniformity across the country.

Advertisement

The ruling could have an effect on some of the government's January 6 cases, and Julie Kelly (@Julie_Kelly2) shared a constitutional gem from one of the judges:

This entire paragraph is great:

Geofence warrants are powerful tools for investigating and deterring crime. The defendants here engaged in a violent robbery—and likely would have gotten away with it, but for this new technology. So I fully recognize that our panel decision today will inevitably hamper legitimate law enforcement interests. But hamstringing the government is the whole point of our Constitution. Our Founders recognized that the government will not always be comprised of publicly-spirited officers—and that even good faith actors can be overcome by the zealous pursuit of legitimate public interests. “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” THE FEDERALIST No. 51, at 349 (J. Cooke ed. 1961). “If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.” Id. But “experience has taught mankind the necessity of auxiliary precautions.” Id. It's because of “human nature” that it's “necessary to control the abuses of government.” Id.

Recommended

Can You Smell the Fear From Eric Swalwell? (In His Case, That Smell May Be ... Something Else)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Crushed it! Another great line is "our decision today is not costless, but our rights are priceless."

But the FBI has yet to identify the RNC/DNC HQ pipe bomber suspect. Go figure.

If only more judges saw it that way.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can You Smell the Fear From Eric Swalwell? (In His Case, That Smell May Be ... Something Else)
Grateful Calvin
Kamala Harris - the Tie-Breaking Vote to Pass the Inflation Reduction Act -- Backs Away From Bidenomics
Amy Curtis
Last Denny’s in San Fran Closes Thanks to 'Plague' of Crime
Amy Curtis
How 'Neighborly': Video Shows Police Pelting Minnesotans With Paintballs for Sitting on a Porch
Grateful Calvin
'Can't Make This Up!' Kamala Harris Shifts Into Media Avoidance Overdrive and Ditches Press Pool
Doug P.
CNN Does a 'Devastating Deep Dive' Into JD Vance's Business Ventures
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Can You Smell the Fear From Eric Swalwell? (In His Case, That Smell May Be ... Something Else) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement