Kamala Harris Knows What It Takes to Fix the Border, and Everybody's Asking the Same Question

Vice President Kamala Harris is this close to permanently wearing a hat for the remainder of the election season that says, "I never was Biden's Border Czar."

Advertisement

But on the other hand, she'd like everybody to believe she has a plan to handle what she calls our "broken" immigration system, which is rich coming from one of the people who helped break it.

.⁦@VP⁩ Harris: “I was attorney general of a border state. I went after the transnational gangs, the drug cartels & human traffickers … We know our immigration system is broken & we know what it takes to fix it.“ pic.twitter.com/hFqd6ykxWe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 10, 2024

Is Harris really fooling anybody besides of course those who are easily fooled and will vote for her no matter what?

why hasn’t she done that the last 3 years? She’s been the Vice President. What is she waiting on? https://t.co/2tAWUpiZpP — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) August 10, 2024

There are many reasons Kamala's campaign doesn't want her answering any questions, because some rogue journo might actually ask Harris that very thing and it would be awkward.

Then f’ing fix right now, you’re still the VP. 🙄 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 10, 2024

Then why didn’t you do it over the past 4 years? — Gaius Julius Caesar’s friend (@FlamenDia1is) August 10, 2024

Harris has been Biden’s VP now for what 3 1/2 years? — joe miller (@joemill37087868) August 10, 2024

Kamala, the border czar, what the hell have you been doing the last 3+ years? https://t.co/wtGJvUIUFk — I’m Just Nay (@were_F_ed) August 10, 2024

If she knows how to fix it, why wouldn’t she take on the job of border czar? https://t.co/mKD5yK00uB — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 10, 2024

Harris will "fix" the problem, just not now... or something.

Then why hasn't the administration, in which she's currently serving, fixing it? https://t.co/fy0zYD7asU — Anodyne 🇺🇲 (@seanzy25255) August 10, 2024

Millions and millions of people have crossed illegally across the border since Biden/Harris took office, which was by design, but they can't admit it because that would be politically toxic so now the Dems are just forced to hope everybody's stupid.