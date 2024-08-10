Renowned Biologist Richard Dawkins Gets Cancelled on Facebook for Declaring Imane Khelif a...
Kamala Harris Knows What It Takes to Fix the Border, and Everybody's Asking the Same Question

Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on August 10, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris is this close to permanently wearing a hat for the remainder of the election season that says, "I never was Biden's Border Czar." 

But on the other hand, she'd like everybody to believe she has a plan to handle what she calls our "broken" immigration system, which is rich coming from one of the people who helped break it. 

Is Harris really fooling anybody besides of course those who are easily fooled and will vote for her no matter what? 

There are many reasons Kamala's campaign doesn't want her answering any questions, because some rogue journo might actually ask Harris that very thing and it would be awkward.

Harris will "fix" the problem, just not now... or something.

Millions and millions of people have crossed illegally across the border since Biden/Harris took office, which was by design, but they can't admit it because that would be politically toxic so now the Dems are just forced to hope everybody's stupid.

