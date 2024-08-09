PRIORITIES! The New Yorker Has Noticed Something About Kamala Harris' Campaign Website

Team Trump Posts 2.5 Minutes' Worth of Kamala Harris Explaining 'Why They're Hiding...
Doug P.  |  1:50 PM on August 09, 2024
Artist Angie

So far the Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee, VP Kamala Harris, has delivered a few cookie-cutter speeches but is for the most part being kept far away from the media. It's clear that the Harris campaign is uneasy with her when they don't even want their candidate talk to a media that is for the most part totally in the tank for the Democrats. 

When it comes to the issues, Harris has been talking about problems she'll address "on day one" while hoping nobody remembers she's been the number two person in the current administration (perhaps even the number one person considering the fact that Joe has been checked out for some time now) for almost 1,300 days. 

It's clear that the Team Harris "strategy" is to try and rake in as much in donation as possible without saying what her specifically policy points are. There's an article in The New Yorker pointing out that Harris' pet policy issue is "soliciting donations":

Harris' campaign: Send us money. Why? We'll tell you later... maybe.

Harris’s campaign Web site, meanwhile, does not even have a policy section, or an articulation of beliefs. There’s just a button to donate, some merch and yard signs, and a biography that describes her as “the daughter of parents who brought her to civil rights marches in a stroller.” 

The task of filling in what Harris prefers to leave blank would usually fall to the press. But, to date, there have not been particularly loud or widespread calls for her to sit down and answer questions, as there were for Biden after his catastrophic debate.

Harris has been keeping things generic but laughable, such as suggesting that she'll fix many of the problems that only arose after she took office with Joe Biden. "I'll repair everything I helped break" is quite a message. 

The Harris campaign is desperately trying to run out the clock with their candidate saying as few unscripted words as possible.

Stay tuned!

