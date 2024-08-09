'Plagiarizing Herself AND Trump': Here's Jesse Watters' Side-By-Side of 2 Kamala Harris Speeches

Kamala Harris Said She Supported Gun Confiscation, But NO SHE DIDN'T According to...
Doug P.  |  10:30 AM on August 09, 2024
Meme

The Harris campaign has been keeping the presumptive Democrat nominee on a tight script so there are no moments that might give major donors pause. However, because Donald Trump had a press conference yesterday that lasted at least an hour, Kamala Harris decided it was time to take some questions... for just over one minute: 

Aside from that, the Harris campaign is keeping their candidate completely on script. One script. The same script for multiple speeches.

Fox News' Jesse Watters had a side-by-side comparison featuring parts of Harris' recent speeches in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Watch and laugh: 

Watters also noted that the Harris campaign's going with Trump's "fight, fight, fight": 

The accent Harris uses fluctuates more than the words in her speeches do (when she goes to Chicago we won't be surprised if they have her wearing a cheese hat and saying "daa Bears"). 

And the Harris campaign seems determined to keep it that way!

