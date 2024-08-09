'Plagiarizing Herself AND Trump': Here's Jesse Watters' Side-By-Side of 2 Kamala Harris Speeches

The Harris campaign has been keeping the presumptive Democrat nominee on a tight script so there are no moments that might give major donors pause. However, because Donald Trump had a press conference yesterday that lasted at least an hour, Kamala Harris decided it was time to take some questions... for just over one minute:
Kamala Harris has held zero interviews in 19 days.— Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) August 9, 2024
She had a brief Q&A on a tarmac, which lasted 77 seconds. Her team is keeping her strictly on teleprompter speeches. pic.twitter.com/1FwHEpDBB2
Aside from that, the Harris campaign is keeping their candidate completely on script. One script. The same script for multiple speeches.
Fox News' Jesse Watters had a side-by-side comparison featuring parts of Harris' recent speeches in Michigan and Wisconsin.
Watch and laugh:
WATCH: @JesseBWatters points out Vice President Harris is sticking to a carefully scripted speech, word-for-word, in at least two campaign stops. pic.twitter.com/F1KPGLrylC— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2024
Watters also noted that the Harris campaign's going with Trump's "fight, fight, fight":
Fox News host Jesse Watters plays side-by-side clips of Vice President Kamala Harris’s rallies, where she repeats the same lines.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 9, 2024
🔊
Wisconsin Wednesday:
“𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧, 𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐲𝐚, 𝐈 𝐚𝐦 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞… pic.twitter.com/s1Rg5NIm3u
The accent Harris uses fluctuates more than the words in her speeches do (when she goes to Chicago we won't be surprised if they have her wearing a cheese hat and saying "daa Bears").
So fake, scripted …and cringe https://t.co/LuPmNb7zzz— Nicole (@K1tchenW1tch) August 9, 2024
And the Harris campaign seems determined to keep it that way!
