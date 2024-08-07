PERFECT! NPR's Combo Headline About Tim Walz and Hamas Is Unintentionally Hilarious

The killing of the leader of Hamas in Tehran, Iran about a week ago created a job opening, and Politico covered it accordingly while making the news sound like a run-of-the-mill company promotion:

POLITICO writes about this guy taking over Hamas like he got a promotion in the lobby shop at Covington. pic.twitter.com/8uTvzFe6TX — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) August 7, 2024

Why does @politico write about Sinwar like he’s a well respected figure? Why do they refer to Hamas as a militant group? pic.twitter.com/b2HFsv25zh — Ethan Fine (@FineEthan) August 7, 2024

It's Politico so nothing should be surprising.

However, NPR was spotted taking that story to the next level when it appeared in a headline about Kamala Harris' running-mate Tim Walz. This doozy spotted by @DrewHolden360 comes with a beverage warning:

I don’t know that I would go THAT far, NPR, but Walz sure seems like he was picked to accommodate a certain Hamas-sympathetic contingent of the Dem base. pic.twitter.com/mVXLi0ps0w — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 7, 2024

Wow, that might be the most unintentionally accurate thing NPR's ever published considering what might be a reason the Harris campaign seems to have passed over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Who approved that headline? I can't stop laughing. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 7, 2024

NPR should continue their foray into comedy now that they're impossible to take seriously as a "news" organization.