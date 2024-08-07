OUCH! JD Vance Obliterates Tim Walz and the Attempt to Mock His Path That Led to Yale

The Harris campaign so far has been acting like a Roomba in search of a narrative that will stick. "Grave threat to democracy" has worn thin, and the "weird" thing isn't sticking because it's coming from the side that is, truly, weird (and then some).

Advertisement

Harris running-mate Tim Walz is also searching for a line of attack on his Republican counterpart, JD Vance. So far that's not working either:

So they are mocking people for growing up dirt poor, joining the military, and earning a ride to Yale?



That's Tim Walz's big own? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 7, 2024

Walz's "big own" ricocheted right back at him after Vance was asked about Harris' running-mate's comments. Watch:

J.D. Vance fires back at Tim Walz after he mocked him for attending Yale:



"What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something you’re not. And if he wants to criticize me for getting an Ivy League education, I'm proud [...] I was able to… pic.twitter.com/0qt3waifq2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2024

J.D. Vance fires back at Tim Walz after he mocked him for attending Yale: "What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something you’re not. And if he wants to criticize me for getting an Ivy League education, I'm proud [...] I was able to make something of myself and I would be ashamed if I was him and I lied about my military service like he did."

***

That's gonna leave a mark! It's also been noted that just today Vance took more questions at a press conference than Harris has since being declared the Dem nominee.

Funny how Donald Trump -- and JD Vance especially -- keep taking these questions from the media and handling them masterfully.



While the coward Tim Walz and his Communist running mate keep hiding from the media. https://t.co/jBzGF5pNYX — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 7, 2024

They learned the "basement strategy" from Joe and it look like the Harris/Walz campaign is going to try and stick with that approach.

And here we go... https://t.co/e0r0l2udUz — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 7, 2024

The debate between Vance and Walz is going to be 🔥 https://t.co/SkTdrhTh1V — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 7, 2024

The debate should be quite something. And to sum up Vance's answer:

Kaboom!