JD Vance Gave 2 Reasons for Walking Over to Kamala's Plane (BOTH are *Chef's Kiss*)

Doug P.  |  3:29 PM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump's running-mate JD Vance landed at an airport in Wisconsin while campaigning today, and guess who else was there: Kamala Harris.

Vance went over to get a closer look: 

Vance said there were a couple of reasons he went over toward Air Force Two, and to say hi to Harris wasn't one of them: 

Also in a show of empathy, Vance talked to reporters covering Harris, concerned they might get a little lonely since the Dem nominee doesn't take any questions: 

Now that's funny -- and very accurate. 

Trump and Vance need to never stop reminding as many people as possible that the Harris campaign is trying as hard as they can to keep her from doing any serious interviews or press conferences.

