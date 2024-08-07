JD Vance Gave 2 Reasons for Walking Over to Kamala's Plane (BOTH are *Chef's Kiss*)

Donald Trump's running-mate JD Vance landed at an airport in Wisconsin while campaigning today, and guess who else was there: Kamala Harris.

Vance went over to get a closer look:

Advertisement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — JD Vance deplanes on the same tarmac as AF2 as Harris/Walz campaign in town at the same time. Vance, instead of getting in his motorcade, has walked across the tarmac toward the VP’s plane but we are held at a distance pic.twitter.com/BAOiaD0PNR — Alec Hernández (@AlecAHernandez) August 7, 2024

Just landed in Wisconsin and JD Vance and Kamala Harris’ plane are both here on the tarmac — he appears to be walking over… pic.twitter.com/zgHnfeQFJK — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 7, 2024

Vance and Trump Force Two landed Eau Claire to find that Kamala Harris and Air Force Two were already here . And Vance has gone for a closer look pic.twitter.com/cJT3p28WM9 — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) August 7, 2024

Vance said there were a couple of reasons he went over toward Air Force Two, and to say hi to Harris wasn't one of them:

“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance tells us.



He didn’t speak to Harris, but added that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why does she refuse to answer questions.” https://t.co/g8ZoqYRt9i — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 7, 2024

Also in a show of empathy, Vance talked to reporters covering Harris, concerned they might get a little lonely since the Dem nominee doesn't take any questions:

Vance and Harris on the same tarmac in Eau Claire.



Vance comes over to cameras covering AF2 arrival...



"... hopefully it's going to be my plane in a few months. I also thought you guys may get lonely, bc the VP doesn't answer q's from reporters..."



Vid: @WEAU13News pic.twitter.com/QhUS2MtEby — James Stratton (@StrattonWISN) August 7, 2024

Now that's funny -- and very accurate.

Really brilliant move to walk over to the VPs press gaggle and remind them she doesn’t let them ask her questions… https://t.co/ISoXmCeJkH — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 7, 2024

Okay damn this is good https://t.co/5QwnYU3epC — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 7, 2024

Trump and Vance need to never stop reminding as many people as possible that the Harris campaign is trying as hard as they can to keep her from doing any serious interviews or press conferences.