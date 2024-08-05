'Who Tweeted This'? Biden's Birthday Pic for Obama Sure Looks Familiar

We're on the verge of war breaking out in the Middle East and the stock market is down over a thousand points just a few minutes after the opening bell this morning, but Barack Obama's birthday yesterday was on @JoeBiden's mind last night.

Advertisement

The market is crashing, a world war is on the horizon, and THIS is what we get? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 5, 2024

They sure do have their priorities.

Here's that Biden post about Obama. Does the picture ring any bells?

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich, like everybody else, wonders who really posted that because everybody knows it wasn't Joe Biden:

Who tweeted this https://t.co/7B8ZNzOANN — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 5, 2024

The answer to that is "NOT Joe Biden."

Joe might truly be the only person left in DC who doesn’t know Obama pulled the strings to get him out of office https://t.co/Wrr1AWcfse — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) August 5, 2024

The photo on Biden's post was very symbolic of the night that started it all and ended up in Joe being shown the door:

Should’ve gone with this one pic.twitter.com/4wP8YW2QrG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2024

After that night the White House and Democrats continued to insist Biden was better than ever until the debate put that talking point to sleep.

Someone tell Joe that Obama staged a coup on him. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 5, 2024

Don't worry Joe, my best friends always stage coups on me too. Also, world markets are crashing. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 5, 2024

Nice that the White House has time to focus on these things that really matter (cue massive eye roll).

He kicked you out of office. Some friend. https://t.co/r1JMFlfIWl — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 5, 2024

Friend is apparently the new word for back stabbing acquaintance https://t.co/Sbk8P6pyrm — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) August 5, 2024

What are the chances the person actually running this account pre-loaded tweets/took the weekend mostly off and then got a panicked email they forgot to draft a tweet about Obama’s bday? https://t.co/FzmVH6UJL7 — Brittany (@bccover) August 5, 2024

Whatever happened, it's a banger of a tweet, that's for sure. Kudos to whoever wrote and published it!