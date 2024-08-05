'Who Tweeted This'? Biden's Birthday Pic for Obama Sure Looks Familiar

Richard Grenell DROPS Biden/Harris for 'Accidentally' Giving Taliban 100s of MILLIONS of T...
Doug P.  |  9:52 AM on August 05, 2024

We're on the verge of war breaking out in the Middle East and the stock market is down over a thousand points just a few minutes after the opening bell this morning, but Barack Obama's birthday yesterday was on @JoeBiden's mind last night.

They sure do have their priorities. 

Here's that Biden post about Obama. Does the picture ring any bells?

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich, like everybody else, wonders who really posted that because everybody knows it wasn't Joe Biden: 

The answer to that is "NOT Joe Biden."

The photo on Biden's post was very symbolic of the night that started it all and ended up in Joe being shown the door: 

After that night the White House and Democrats continued to insist Biden was better than ever until the debate put that talking point to sleep. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nice that the White House has time to focus on these things that really matter (cue massive eye roll). 

Whatever happened, it's a banger of a tweet, that's for sure. Kudos to whoever wrote and published it!

