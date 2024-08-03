Dem Rep Who Guaranteed Biden Was Sharp As a Tack Is Now Vouching for Kamala Harris

John Harwood Hilariously Tries to Defend Kamala's Prisoner Exchange 'Word Salad' and It...
Doug P.  |  1:45 PM on August 03, 2024
Meme

As you know, the Democrats have gotten one step closer to "saving democracy" by showing Biden the door and putting somebody who never received a single primary vote at the top of the ticket instead: 

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu is excited by the change in candidates just over three months before the election: 

They really hope nobody remembers what they were saying about Biden literally just a few weeks ago:

Oh, but he's certainly being honest THIS time (cue massive eye roll).

The debate made the truth about Biden undeniable, and the "cheap fake" spin bit the dust, but now we're supposed to take the word of those same Democrats when it comes to Harris' qualifications and sharpness. 

How long before the Democrats are insisting that Kamala Harris isn't all word salad-y but only behind closed doors?

