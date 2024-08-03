Dem Rep Who Guaranteed Biden Was Sharp As a Tack Is Now Vouching for Kamala Harris

As you know, the Democrats have gotten one step closer to "saving democracy" by showing Biden the door and putting somebody who never received a single primary vote at the top of the ticket instead:

The presumptive Democratic nominee. pic.twitter.com/vOzLjA4jf3 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 2, 2024

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu is excited by the change in candidates just over three months before the election:

Kamala Harris = main character energy



Donald Trump = old https://t.co/TSXKDwblnC — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 3, 2024

They really hope nobody remembers what they were saying about Biden literally just a few weeks ago:

Ted Lieu was telling you Biden was fine 2 months ago, so he’s probably not the most trustworthy source on candidates’ “energy”. 😂 https://t.co/7vbZ2s28uf pic.twitter.com/RlIupgDIex — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 3, 2024

Oh, but he's certainly being honest THIS time (cue massive eye roll).

How sharp was Joe again?? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IEQsPVQMqJ — Desmo 🇺🇸 (@Desmo2010) August 3, 2024

The debate made the truth about Biden undeniable, and the "cheap fake" spin bit the dust, but now we're supposed to take the word of those same Democrats when it comes to Harris' qualifications and sharpness.

How can you even go with this line of attack?



Up until 47 seconds ago, Joe Biden was spry and fit as a fiddle. And any criticism of his age was just a Republican talking point — Jesse Burkhart (@JesseBurkhart7) August 3, 2024

These same people spent the last 3 1/2 years telling us that Biden was sharp, vigorous and wasn’t too old https://t.co/i1qVXmKEbw — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 3, 2024

How long before the Democrats are insisting that Kamala Harris isn't all word salad-y but only behind closed doors?