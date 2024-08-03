AP Story on Dems' 'JD Vance Is Weird' Strategy Fails to Note the...
Dem Rep. Raskin's Attempt to Tie Venezuela's Maduro to 'Right Wing' Gets Community Note Nuked

Doug P.  |  9:30 AM on August 03, 2024
Screenshotted meme

The U.S. government is saying there's "overwhelming evidence" the election in Venezuela wasn't legitimate and that Nicolas Maduro lost: 

The United States has said “it is clear” that President Nicolas Maduro lost the popular vote in Venezuela’s election last week, as a key opposition leader said she is in hiding in fear for her life. 

“Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. 

“In addition, the United States rejects Maduro’s unsubstantiated allegations against opposition leaders. Maduro and his representatives’ threats to arrest opposition leaders, including Edmundo González and María Corina Machado, are an undemocratic attempt to repress political participation and retain power,” Blinken added.

Meanwhile, here's how shameless Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin is trying to frame the situation: 

Wait, did Raskin just link Maduro to the "Right-wing"? 

That's what we thought. Raskin's being as shameless as ever, not that we're surprised or anything.

This isn't very surprising though, because Raskin's among Democrats who also want everybody to believe the border has been secure these last four years and "Bidenomics" has created an economic utopia.

Community Notes provided some information Raskin's post was begging for:

D

ArtistAngie
Irony alert!

If Raskin and the Democrats acknowledge threats from the far-Left they'd pretty much be setting fire to their own party, so gaslighting is all they've got.

ArtistAngie
