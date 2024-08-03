Dem Rep. Raskin's Attempt to Tie Venezuela's Maduro to 'Right Wing' Gets Community Note Nuked

The U.S. government is saying there's "overwhelming evidence" the election in Venezuela wasn't legitimate and that Nicolas Maduro lost:

The United States has said “it is clear” that President Nicolas Maduro lost the popular vote in Venezuela’s election last week, as a key opposition leader said she is in hiding in fear for her life. “Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “In addition, the United States rejects Maduro’s unsubstantiated allegations against opposition leaders. Maduro and his representatives’ threats to arrest opposition leaders, including Edmundo González and María Corina Machado, are an undemocratic attempt to repress political participation and retain power,” Blinken added.

Meanwhile, here's how shameless Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin is trying to frame the situation:

The democratic world must stand up for the rule of law in Venezuela and oppose Maduro’s assault on the electoral process and free speech. The right-wing attack on democratic institutions anywhere is a threat to freedom everywhere. https://t.co/AjKOgvtAGz — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) August 2, 2024

Wait, did Raskin just link Maduro to the "Right-wing"?

Incredible. https://t.co/i8cWb6orIz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 3, 2024

That's what we thought. Raskin's being as shameless as ever, not that we're surprised or anything.

Have you been drinking? He’s extremely far left and members of your party have praised the governance of Venezuela under leftist rule. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 3, 2024

This isn't very surprising though, because Raskin's among Democrats who also want everybody to believe the border has been secure these last four years and "Bidenomics" has created an economic utopia.

Shut up, you ridiculous loser. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 3, 2024

Community Notes provided some information Raskin's post was begging for:

Maduro is a communist like you, @RepRaskin. It isn't a right-wing attack. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 3, 2024

Irony alert!

The inability of Democrats to recognize or acknowledge threats from the far-left has been an increasingly evident problem over the last year. https://t.co/XVnQuDynLg — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 3, 2024

If Raskin and the Democrats acknowledge threats from the far-Left they'd pretty much be setting fire to their own party, so gaslighting is all they've got.