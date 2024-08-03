CNN Host Explains Why These Black Men Are Likely 'Low Info Voters' for Their Opinion of Kamala Harris

Politico Sinks to NEW LOW in Comparing Trump to Mussolini Over Assassination Attempt
Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on August 03, 2024
meme

The media's attempts to help carry Joe Biden across the finish line ceased a few weeks ago, then they took a short breather and now they're trying to help carry Kamala Harris across the finish line. The lib media is currently engaged in spinning presidential debate stories to favor the Democrat candidate, but there are other issues for which they need to run cover for Kamala Harris.

CNN is, as always, up to that challenge. This clip from Grabien News' Tom Elliott has it all, including a desired narrative backfire combined with a white host insulting some black men because they don't share the "correct" opinion. Watch: 

That got awkward and then condescending really fast. 

No they weren't, and it showed when CNN went back to the host at the end of the clip. We'll get to that in a minute.

The cherry on top of this particular "journalism" sundae was after the clip when the white CNN host explained why the black men in that story were likely "low information voters":

That's pretty much the media version of "if you don't think the same way we want you to about Kamala Harris then you ain't black!"

Those are the same people who want everybody else to believe that Trump is the racist.

