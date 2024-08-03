CNN Host Explains Why These Black Men Are Likely 'Low Info Voters' for Their Opinion of Kamala Harris

The media's attempts to help carry Joe Biden across the finish line ceased a few weeks ago, then they took a short breather and now they're trying to help carry Kamala Harris across the finish line. The lib media is currently engaged in spinning presidential debate stories to favor the Democrat candidate, but there are other issues for which they need to run cover for Kamala Harris.

CNN is, as always, up to that challenge. This clip from Grabien News' Tom Elliott has it all, including a desired narrative backfire combined with a white host insulting some black men because they don't share the "correct" opinion. Watch:

Black guys at Harrisburg barbershop tell local CBS reporter that ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ isn’t really black: “To me, no.” pic.twitter.com/cdZUX5UwEF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 3, 2024

That got awkward and then condescending really fast.

“Is Kamala Black yes or no?”



“To me, no”



No they weren't, and it showed when CNN went back to the host at the end of the clip. We'll get to that in a minute.

We need white @cnn reporters to blacksplain to these black guys how black @vp is. https://t.co/xWdAO7W6Rb — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 3, 2024

The reporter here.. ROFL



The cherry on top of this particular "journalism" sundae was after the clip when the white CNN host explained why the black men in that story were likely "low information voters":

Black guys at a barbershop don't think Kamala is black.



Among the many hilarious parts of this CNN video is that, after the Black men explain their views on Kamala and race, the White Man of Authority calls them stupid, and says that's not how the majority of black people think, which he knows because his black friends told him so. https://t.co/TEM2bJIJZu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 3, 2024

That's pretty much the media version of "if you don't think the same way we want you to about Kamala Harris then you ain't black!"

“I heard she was half black/half Asian”



Those are the same people who want everybody else to believe that Trump is the racist.