Friday Eve's News Dumps AGAIN Make Everybody Wonder Who's REALLY In Charge of the Country

Doug P.  |  9:34 PM on August 02, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Another Friday night brought with it a standard question: 

That's always a fair question to ask, especially when the people who are supposed to be in charge apparently have light weekend schedules. 

Tonight, there are a couple of things that caught a lot of attention which might yet again make you ask, "who's actually running the country?"

Backpedal alert! After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spent the last couple of days insisting that the Biden White House had absolutely nothing to do with the plea deal to spare the 9/11 mastermind the death penalty, it was reported that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stepped in:  

Does anybody doubt that this is a completely political move with an election three months away? The Democrats must have sensed that decision was backfiring on them badly, so here we are:

Grateful Calvin
The other interesting story that falls under the "Friday night news dump" umbrella that might make people wonder who's actually in charge is this one: 

We can't help but notice the headlines aren't "President Biden orders..." If we were the skeptical types, we might think the White House is trying to keep Biden and Harris insulated from any possible downside to these decisions.

The CYA stuff ahead of the election in three months has accelerated. Austin and Blinken will be the "decision makers" while Biden and Harris will be portrayed as merely helpless onlookers supposedly absolved of the consequences of whatever happens.

UPDATE: This is a realistic theory:

That's incredibly likely.

