PERFECT! Daily Mail Has the Most Accurate Headline About Kamala Harris Becoming the Dem Nominee

As we told you earlier, "democracy" has been saved at last because Kamala Harris is now the Democrat presidential nominee, and all that happened without a single vote every having been cast for Biden's VP.

That's right, Trump's a "grave threat to democracy" who can only be stopped by the person who never received a single vote in any primary after serving under a president who has been shown the door.

Probably the most accurate headline for that story is in this Daily Mail US headline:

Kamala Harris is officially crowned as the Democratic nominee to take on Donald Trump https://t.co/k6tNjO86l2 pic.twitter.com/GHxv0c4jOU — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 2, 2024

Perfect word choice!

It's succinct and accurate.

Kamala Harris has officially been crowned as the Democratic presidential nominee to take on Donald Trump in the November general election. The Democratic National Committee held a roll call vote on Friday that confirmed she had enough delegates to secure the nod ahead of the party's convention in Chicago later this month.

Harris can wear that crown proudly while saying Trump's a "threat to democracy." Oh, and "weird"... we can't forget about weird.

At least you admit coronation. — TMCD (@T_LoPurple) August 2, 2024

With ZERO people voting for her. So much democracy. https://t.co/f4XJ1ts9J2 — Flynn's Human (@CPG925) August 2, 2024

Nobody who has been "crowned" needs to be bothered with "democracy."