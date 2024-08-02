PERFECT! Daily Mail Has the Most Accurate Headline About Kamala Harris Becoming the Dem Nominee

Follow the Science?! FDA Admits Puberty Blockers Are DANGEROUS, Recommended Them Anyway
Doug P.  |  3:30 PM on August 02, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, "democracy" has been saved at last because Kamala Harris is now the Democrat presidential nominee, and all that happened without a single vote every having been cast for Biden's VP. 

Advertisement

That's right, Trump's a "grave threat to democracy" who can only be stopped by the person who never received a single vote in any primary after serving under a president who has been shown the door. 

Probably the most accurate headline for that story is in this Daily Mail US headline: 

Perfect word choice!

It's succinct and accurate.

Kamala Harris has officially been crowned as the Democratic presidential nominee to take on Donald Trump in the November general election. 

The Democratic National Committee held a roll call vote on Friday that confirmed she had enough delegates to secure the nod ahead of the party's convention in Chicago later this month.

Harris can wear that crown proudly while saying Trump's a "threat to democracy." Oh, and "weird"... we can't forget about weird.

Nobody who has been "crowned" needs to be bothered with "democracy."

