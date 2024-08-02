Democracy Has Been Saved! Kamala Harris Secures Delegates, Becomes Nominee Without Getting a Single Vote

Rest well, America. Democracy has been saved.

Kamala Harris -- having received zero delegates in 2020 and zero votes in a 2024 primary -- is now your Democratic Party nominee for president:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic nominee for president after getting enough delegates — BNO News (@BNONews) August 2, 2024

Remember this when they say Trump will end American democracy.

And she never even had to debate in a primary. Pathetic. — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) August 2, 2024

But completely on brand for the Democratic Party.

How did she get them? — Eric (@EB21122) August 2, 2024

Well, you see, she --

Don't ask questions.

Yep.

Remember this.

Despite millions of primary voters voting for someone else, these are the people who are "defending democracy" — Lado Bitnar (@LadoBitnar) August 2, 2024

Don't ever let them say this again.

EVER.

Ahhhh….I love the smell of “democracy” in the morning. — Satanás (@smejk70030) August 2, 2024

It smells like deception.

You go get that coronation Kween! pic.twitter.com/UmcJmFFCMu — Tom Stearns (@WhatTheSibylSaw) August 2, 2024

Fix that crown.

After getting zero actual votes, our winner IS... https://t.co/nBMOV2ujAe — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 2, 2024

Ta da!

Oh cool, how did she get them? https://t.co/B9XfI4J0BX — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 2, 2024

Magic. Or something.

Chosen by delegates, not the people.



Chosen because of prior earned campaign funding for Biden being available to Kamala



Not a good look if you’re “the party of democracy” https://t.co/HzmiyectJj — (っ◕‿◕)っ チャド (@ThaChadwick) August 2, 2024

Not a good look at all.

Beeindruckend, wie sie all ihre politischen Rivalen argumentativ zerlegt und sich durchgesetzt hat. #ironie https://t.co/nkScHWO5Xp — Thomas Gruber (@gruberwriter) August 2, 2024

Yeah, this is in German but the translation made us chuckle.

It is impressive how she has dismantled all her political rivals through arguments and prevailed. #ironie

We detect a hint of sarcasm here.

Very Democratic to nominate a candidate the people never voted for.



Save muh democracy!!!!



🤡🌍 https://t.co/vvg3B5GLFf — Whistle Dik Nonsense (@Nonsense803) August 2, 2024

Not a vote.

The DNC doesn't even start until August 19.