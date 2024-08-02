Democracy Has Been Saved! Kamala Harris Secures Delegates, Becomes Nominee Without Getting a Single Vote

Rand Paul Introduces Bill to CONFRONT and DISMANTLE the Government 'Censorship Apparatus'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:15 PM on August 02, 2024
AP Photo

Rest well, America. Democracy has been saved.

Kamala Harris -- having received zero delegates in 2020 and zero votes in a 2024 primary -- is now your Democratic Party nominee for president:

Remember this when they say Trump will end American democracy.

But completely on brand for the Democratic Party.

Well, you see, she --

Don't ask questions.

Yep.

Remember this.

Don't ever let them say this again.

EVER.

It smells like deception.

Fix that crown.

Ta da!

Magic. Or something.

Not a good look at all.

Yeah, this is in German but the translation made us chuckle.

It is impressive how she has dismantled all her political rivals through arguments and prevailed. #ironie

We detect a hint of sarcasm here.

Not a vote.

The DNC doesn't even start until August 19.

