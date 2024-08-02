Democracy Has Been Saved! Kamala Harris Secures Delegates, Becomes Nominee Without Getting a Single Vote

Rest well, America. Democracy has been saved.
Kamala Harris -- having received zero delegates in 2020 and zero votes in a 2024 primary -- is now your Democratic Party nominee for president:
BREAKING: Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic nominee for president after getting enough delegates— BNO News (@BNONews) August 2, 2024
Remember this when they say Trump will end American democracy.
And she never even had to debate in a primary. Pathetic.— Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) August 2, 2024
But completely on brand for the Democratic Party.
How did she get them?— Eric (@EB21122) August 2, 2024
Well, you see, she --
Don't ask questions.
August 2, 2024
Yep.
Remember this.
Despite millions of primary voters voting for someone else, these are the people who are "defending democracy"— Lado Bitnar (@LadoBitnar) August 2, 2024
Don't ever let them say this again.
EVER.
Ahhhh….I love the smell of “democracy” in the morning.— Satanás (@smejk70030) August 2, 2024
It smells like deception.
You go get that coronation Kween! pic.twitter.com/UmcJmFFCMu— Tom Stearns (@WhatTheSibylSaw) August 2, 2024
Fix that crown.
After getting zero actual votes, our winner IS... https://t.co/nBMOV2ujAe— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 2, 2024
Ta da!
Oh cool, how did she get them? https://t.co/B9XfI4J0BX— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 2, 2024
Magic. Or something.
Chosen by delegates, not the people.— (っ◕‿◕)っ チャド (@ThaChadwick) August 2, 2024
Chosen because of prior earned campaign funding for Biden being available to Kamala
Not a good look if you’re “the party of democracy” https://t.co/HzmiyectJj
Not a good look at all.
Beeindruckend, wie sie all ihre politischen Rivalen argumentativ zerlegt und sich durchgesetzt hat. #ironie https://t.co/nkScHWO5Xp— Thomas Gruber (@gruberwriter) August 2, 2024
Yeah, this is in German but the translation made us chuckle.
It is impressive how she has dismantled all her political rivals through arguments and prevailed. #ironie
We detect a hint of sarcasm here.
Very Democratic to nominate a candidate the people never voted for.— Whistle Dik Nonsense (@Nonsense803) August 2, 2024
Save muh democracy!!!!
🤡🌍 https://t.co/vvg3B5GLFf
Not a vote.
The DNC doesn't even start until August 19.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member