Scott Jennings: Dem Party Must Flush the Fringe and Embrace Common Sense to Survive

Warren Squire  |  8:30 AM on December 25, 2024
Twitchy

Republican Scott Jennings was dropping truth bombs at CNN on Christmas Eve. He was explaining why Democrat Party lost the election and continues to shed voters. His advice: flush the fringe!

Let’s give him a listen. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party has become synonymous with science-dying, magic-embracing, social chaos-creating transgenderism. Voters are over it.

Racist DEI policies, abortion on demand. and other woke nonsense are off-putting to voters who crave common sense. Bizarrely, Dem strategist James Carville has been the voice of reason calling this out.

The Democrat Party demands absolute adherence to all its fringe beliefs, if you question any of it the party wants nothing to do with you.

Some posters feel Jennings may be getting through to at least one person on CNN.

The Democrat Party is stubborn. As one poster mentioned, it will take individual Dems having personal epiphanies to ever have a chance of swaying the party from the fringe back to common sense.

