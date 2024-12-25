Scott Jennings: Dem Party Must Flush the Fringe and Embrace Common Sense to Survive

Republican Scott Jennings was dropping truth bombs at CNN on Christmas Eve. He was explaining why Democrat Party lost the election and continues to shed voters. His advice: flush the fringe!

Let’s give him a listen. (WATCH)

Had to fight for my time this morning 🙄 but summed it up for @cnn: Democrats are the party of uncommon nonsense these days, and Republicans represent simple common sense. pic.twitter.com/zPGCmDsDik — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 24, 2024

The Democrat Party has become synonymous with science-dying, magic-embracing, social chaos-creating transgenderism. Voters are over it.

🔥🔥🔥It’s really this simple:



The Republican Party can define what a woman is.



Democrats can’t. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 24, 2024

Agreed 👍….. Male and Female…. Biology 101 — Bob Emory (@BobEmory2585371) December 24, 2024

Racist DEI policies, abortion on demand. and other woke nonsense are off-putting to voters who crave common sense. Bizarrely, Dem strategist James Carville has been the voice of reason calling this out.

Deep down, do Democrats get it? Is Carville the only Democrat senior to know their platform is ridiculous? — Tacosdad (@Tacosdad1) December 24, 2024

committed leftists like Maria Cardona will never admit that it’s the policies of her party — Rugerman45 (@markrugerman45) December 24, 2024

The woman on the left does not get it. She might want to step outside her nonsensical bubble and see how the rest of America is feeling.



Merry Christmas, Scott! Making @CNN somewhat watchable. 🎄🧑🏻‍🎄 — Living In CA 🌴☀️🇺🇸 (@1LivingInCA) December 24, 2024

They can't flush the toilet because they are inside the bowl. Until they've each had their own personal epiphany they will simply cast blame elsewhere for why they find themselves in the wasteland. — Michael Hill (@Michael21596072) December 24, 2024

The Democrat Party demands absolute adherence to all its fringe beliefs, if you question any of it the party wants nothing to do with you.

Common sense is pretty hard to come by on the other side these days — Bryan Jacoby (@BryJacoby) December 24, 2024

Absolutely! We are the party of common sense. And even now, after the election, people are still walking away from the Democrat party. The party of love and tolerance is actually the opposite- they are hateful and divisive. — DeeLoo (@dgl0tt) December 24, 2024

Some posters feel Jennings may be getting through to at least one person on CNN.

The host is smitten with you, Scott. Check that body language. — Think Deeper (@deeper_time) December 24, 2024

Merry Christmas Scott. 🌲

There is hope for the lady in the middle. — The Bruiser (@DrHoosierHermit) December 24, 2024

The Democrat Party is stubborn. As one poster mentioned, it will take individual Dems having personal epiphanies to ever have a chance of swaying the party from the fringe back to common sense.