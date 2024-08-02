IG Report Confirms How 'Biden/Mayorkas DHS Significantly Stonewalled His J6 Investigation'

A DHS Inspector General report about the Secret Service and January 6th, 2021 has been issued:

The Department of Homeland Security’s chief watchdog Thursday issued its long-awaited findings on the Secret Service’s handling of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, saying the protective agency had looked into the possibility of protests but “did not anticipate” the level of violence that occurred that day, according to a copy of the report sent to Congress and obtained by The Washington Post. [...] The report from the Office of Inspector General Joseph Cuffari is based on interviews with more than 100 Secret Service personnel and more than 183,000 emails and attachments as well as video footage from the agency.

The MSM stories about this might avoid this next part, but as Julie Kelly points out, the IG report also indicates that the current administration stonewalled the investigation and also some things seem to have just disappeared:

NEW: DHS IG confirms in report that the Biden/Mayorkas DHS significantly stonewalled his J6 investigation.



Texts deleted, cell phones of top officials presumably including Kim Cheatle were wiped.



Data never recovered pic.twitter.com/AzCaiTRgeg — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 2, 2024

Kelly also reminds us that the chair of the January 6th Committee didn't seem very troubled by all that:

Under questioning by @RepThomasMassie, Bennie Thompson, chair of J6 committee who pretended his mission was to investigate Jan 6, reluctantly admitted the texts were deleted and it represented a violation of Federal Records Act.



He did nothing about it pic.twitter.com/GerY1sGdqU — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 2, 2024

Rep. Massie suggests the deletions--made between Feb and April 2021 under Sec Mayorkas--represented criminal obstruction of Congress since Democrats had sent preservation notices to all agencies prior to the alleged "device migration" process.



Thompson again seems unconcerned pic.twitter.com/mum2187mJj — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 2, 2024

Given what we now know about DHS/USSS stonewalling and noncooperation with DHS IG, this clip is stunning.



Bennie Thompson plays dumb about both deleted texts and DNC pipe bomb.



If the threat was real and the device viable, what justifies this reaction? And J6 committee refusal… pic.twitter.com/AXDaXUtyXR — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 2, 2024

It's almost as if Thompson had the "conclusions" he wanted and nothing else really mattered.

Mayorkas should have been fired for a thousand reasons already. Here is yet one more. I work in technology: No update or migration is performed without taking a backup first. It’s not even best practice, it’s basic practice. https://t.co/aa6TT2XZkJ — keith guinta (@denali_96) August 2, 2024

Mayorkas hasn't been fired because according to his bosses at the White House he's doing a great job of not keeping the homeland secure.

Imagine if something like this happened under the Trump administration. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 2, 2024

There's no doubt that there would already have been Articles of Impeachment filed if this were Trump.