IG Report Confirms How 'Biden/Mayorkas DHS Significantly Stonewalled His J6 Investigation'

Doug P.  |  1:45 PM on August 02, 2024
Artist Angie

A DHS Inspector General report about the Secret Service and January 6th, 2021 has been issued: 

The Department of Homeland Security’s chief watchdog Thursday issued its long-awaited findings on the Secret Service’s handling of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, saying the protective agency had looked into the possibility of protests but “did not anticipate” the level of violence that occurred that day, according to a copy of the report sent to Congress and obtained by The Washington Post.

[...]

The report from the Office of Inspector General Joseph Cuffari is based on interviews with more than 100 Secret Service personnel and more than 183,000 emails and attachments as well as video footage from the agency.

The MSM stories about this might avoid this next part, but as Julie Kelly points out, the IG report also indicates that the current administration stonewalled the investigation and also some things seem to have just disappeared: 

Kelly also reminds us that the chair of the January 6th Committee didn't seem very troubled by all that:

It's almost as if Thompson had the "conclusions" he wanted and nothing else really mattered.

Mayorkas hasn't been fired because according to his bosses at the White House he's doing a great job of not keeping the homeland secure.

There's no doubt that there would already have been Articles of Impeachment filed if this were Trump.

