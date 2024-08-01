PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (Roll Tape!)

No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on...
Doug P.  |  3:23 PM on August 01, 2024
Meme

The Kamala Harris campaign, with a lot of help from the media, is working hard to re-write history and pretend that the presumptive Dem candidate doesn't really support all those leftist things she's claimed to be all for in the recent past. 

A "fact-check" outlet has another base covered for Harris, and it pertains to claims that she supports a plan to provide illegal aliens with access to taxpayer-funded health care, which is "mostly false" according to Politifact:

The claim is "mostly false" because Harris "hasn't said it would be free to them or funded by taxpayers." Well OK then.

Let's check out part of the "fact-check" to see how PF arrived at that mostly false ruling: 

Harris has supported giving immigrants who are in the country illegally access to health coverage through her 2019 Medicare for All plan, but she hasn’t said it would be free for them or that it would be funded by taxpayers.

[...]

It’s true that Harris supported allowing immigrants residing in the U.S. to obtain public health insurance regardless of legal status. During the first 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate in Miami, Kamala Harris raised her hand when a moderator asked candidates to raise their hands if their government health plan would cover immigrants who are in the country illegally. But that doesn’t mean Harris specifically said she supported taxpayer funding for the benefits or that the health coverage would be free.

Watch what Harris said in 2019 and make up your own mind: 

That sure sounds a lot like Harris supports taxpayer-funded health care for people in the country illegally.

Just a little, but that's par for the course with most media "fact-check" outfits.

Dems on the Left say it out loud quite often, all while the media tries to help spin their way out of it during election cycles.

***

Related:

PolitiFact Running Border Cover for VP Harris Is Reason #4,285 Why You Don't Loathe the Media Enough

