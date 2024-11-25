Hoboken Mayor Has Palestinian Flag Raising at City Hall

We thought it was offensive enough that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, keeps a Palestinian flag on a pole outside her office in the Capitol. She also flies an American flag, which is nice, considering she's a congresswoman in the United States.

Whoever sells Palestinian flags has been making a killing — they're carried at protests, and students on some college campuses have taken down the American flag and raised the Palestinian flag in protest of Israel's "genocide" of the people of Gaza.

So we're not so thrilled to hear that the mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey held a Palestinian flag raising in council chambers of city hall Monday.

This is not Gaza. This is Hoboken, NJ.



The Mayor held a Palestinian flag raising ceremony in City Hall today. pic.twitter.com/f5oM6oqApa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2024

Hudson Valley View, which published a letter saying Hoboken should be praised for the act and not criticized, reports:

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla refused to back down from having a Palestinian flag raising inside the council chambers of City Hall this afternoon, declaring that “I would never cancel the people of Palestine.” … “This is a gathering to celebrate Palestinian people. Your culture, your heritage. And most importantly to let the Palestinian people know, that in the City of Hoboken, you are recognized,” he declared to great applause. “ Local Palestinian mom Dana Assile Hanna then gave a speech. “We’ve been told that raising the Palestinian flag is a controversial act or activity. But no one’s existence should be controversial. Thank you for your humanity,” she said to Bhalla to applause.

They've been told that raising the Palestinian flag is controversial. Where would people get that idea? And how is not flying the flag "canceling" Palestinian people?

This behavior is completely un-American! The mayor ought to resign at once. — John Acuna (@SwingTradeJohn) November 25, 2024

Make America America Again! — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) November 25, 2024

The whole audience is women or Muslim men.



Speaks volumes about who supports terror groups. — Crypto King (@Cryptoking) November 25, 2024

That's what conquerers do when claiming a foreign land. — Adeptus Hominus (@AdeptusHominus) November 25, 2024

This is becoming ridiculous.

It's getting worse and worse. — J Web (@J7474404) November 25, 2024

No other country’s flag should be flown in a government office. — A_Nobody (@whystellothere) November 25, 2024

Especially a country that doesn't exist.

Disgusting! So sick of that trash flag everywhere! They keep taking down US flags and burning them and putting up this vomit one. I’m sick of it — M_G (@MG555MG555) November 25, 2024

This is the beginning of a takeover. Democracy dies under Sharia law.



Hoboken is giving away something they will never get back. — Leo Rosenstein aka garbage (@RosensteinLeo) November 25, 2024

That letter came from the Jewish Voice for Peace of Northern New Jersey. "Like each of the members of Hoboken’s rich tapestry of ethnic groups, Palestinians deserve to have their heritage acknowledged," they write. "And at this time when people in Palestine are experiencing a tragedy of devastating proportions, it is especially appropriate to show Hoboken’s Palestinian Americans that their neighbors see their humanity."

They asked for that tragedy of devastating proportions on October 7 and cheered in the streets.

