Hoboken Mayor Has Palestinian Flag Raising at City Hall

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 25, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

We thought it was offensive enough that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, keeps a Palestinian flag on a pole outside her office in the Capitol. She also flies an American flag, which is nice, considering she's a congresswoman in the United States.

Whoever sells Palestinian flags has been making a killing — they're carried at protests, and students on some college campuses have taken down the American flag and raised the Palestinian flag in protest of Israel's "genocide" of the people of Gaza.

So we're not so thrilled to hear that the mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey held a Palestinian flag raising in council chambers of city hall Monday.

Hudson Valley View, which published a letter saying Hoboken should be praised for the act and not criticized, reports:

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla refused to back down from having a Palestinian flag raising inside the council chambers of City Hall this afternoon, declaring that “I would never cancel the people of Palestine.”

“This is a gathering to celebrate Palestinian people. Your culture, your heritage. And most importantly to let the Palestinian people know, that in the City of Hoboken, you are recognized,” he declared to great applause. “

Local Palestinian mom Dana Assile Hanna then gave a speech.

“We’ve been told that raising the Palestinian flag is a controversial act or activity. But no one’s existence should be controversial. Thank you for your humanity,” she said to Bhalla to applause.

They've been told that raising the Palestinian flag is controversial. Where would people get that idea? And how is not flying the flag "canceling" Palestinian people?

Especially a country that doesn't exist.

That letter came from the Jewish Voice for Peace of Northern New Jersey. "Like each of the members of Hoboken’s rich tapestry of ethnic groups, Palestinians deserve to have their heritage acknowledged," they write. "And at this time when people in Palestine are experiencing a tragedy of devastating proportions, it is especially appropriate to show Hoboken’s Palestinian Americans that their neighbors see their humanity."

They asked for that tragedy of devastating proportions on October 7 and cheered in the streets.

***

