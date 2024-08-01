Nice Moment! At Pa. Rally Trump Welcomed and Thanked Woman Who Put Up Chart That 'Saved My Life'

During last month's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a split second before the gunman pulled the trigger, Donald Trump looked to his right to point to a chart that had been put up on the screen. Just then a bullet whizzed by, grazing his right year, and it would have been much worse if Trump hadn't turned to the right.

Yesterday, Trump returned to Pennsylvania for another rally, and took the opportunity to thank the woman who put the chart on the screen at the very second it was needed:

What a nice moment!

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday brought on stage the “computer genius” responsible for putting up the chart he turned to glance at moments before a would-be assassin took a shot at him and credited her with saving his life. “I love that chart. I’m going to sleep with that chart for the rest of my life,” Trump, 78, said at a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pa., as the famous immigration chart was displayed to his right. The Republican nominee for president then requested that the staffer who was handling the slideshow in Butler, Pa., on July 13 — when he was shot at by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks — join him on stage.

This particular rally was held in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

This is the chart, which is worth continuing to share in light of a ridiculous new Harris campaign ad claiming the Democrat candidate will be tougher on the border than Trump:

