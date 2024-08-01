She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus...
'Weird Argument...': Pro-Abortion X Account Tries Making the Case for Babies Tossed in...
NO WAY! Never Trumpers Found Supporting Kamala Harris ‘Remarkably Easy’
Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Has Yet to Answer Any Journalist's Questions
Elon Musk Accepts Nicolás Maduro's Challenge to a Fight
Liberal Big Tech CEO David Marcus 'Crosses the Rubicon' to Endorse Trump for...
Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump to Debate: ‘Say It to My Face’
LAWFARE: Biden's Supreme Court 'Reforms' Won't Be Fairly Applied or Enforced (Duh)
Yikes! Kamala Harris Advisor Tied to Iranian Influence Network
Weird: Harris Campaign Says She No Longer Supports Federal Jobs Guarantee
Illegal Alien Who Carjacked and Ran Over Grandmother Had California Driver's License
Someone's Cranky! AG Merrick Garland's FURIOUS About Trump Document Case Dismissal
WaPo's Karen Attiah Says the NABJ Inviting Donald Trump Was a 'Colossal Mistake'
Terrorist Sympathizers: Check Out This Reuters Headline on Dead Hamas Leader (And How...

Nice Moment! At Pa. Rally Trump Welcomed and Thanked Woman Who Put Up Chart That 'Saved My Life'

Doug P.  |  9:10 AM on August 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During last month's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a split second before the gunman pulled the trigger, Donald Trump looked to his right to point to a chart that had been put up on the screen. Just then a bullet whizzed by, grazing his right year, and it would have been much worse if Trump hadn't turned to the right.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Trump returned to Pennsylvania for another rally, and took the opportunity to thank the woman who put the chart on the screen at the very second it was needed: 

What a nice moment!

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday brought on stage the “computer genius” responsible for putting up the chart he turned to glance at moments before a would-be assassin took a shot at him and credited her with saving his life. 

“I love that chart. I’m going to sleep with that chart for the rest of my life,” Trump, 78, said at a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pa., as the famous immigration chart was displayed to his right. 

The Republican nominee for president then requested that the staffer who was handling the slideshow in Butler, Pa., on July 13 — when he was shot at by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks — join him on stage.

Recommended

She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus for Endorsing Trump
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This particular rally was held in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

This is the chart, which is worth continuing to share in light of a ridiculous new Harris campaign ad claiming the Democrat candidate will be tougher on the border than Trump:

If you search for more information about this, don't rely on Google's autofill feature to provide any useful information. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus for Endorsing Trump
Grateful Calvin
'Weird Argument...': Pro-Abortion X Account Tries Making the Case for Babies Tossed in Dumpsters
Laura W.
ABC Reporter Stunned Trump Had the Nerve to Address Black Journalists
Brett T.
Someone's Cranky! AG Merrick Garland's FURIOUS About Trump Document Case Dismissal
Amy Curtis
Liberal Big Tech CEO David Marcus 'Crosses the Rubicon' to Endorse Trump for President
Amy
Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Has Yet to Answer Any Journalist's Questions
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus for Endorsing Trump Grateful Calvin
Advertisement